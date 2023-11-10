Dean McDermott Thinks Tori Spelling's Relationship With His Lookalike Is Just 'For Attention'!

Dean McDermott isn’t exactly sold on Tori Spelling’s new relationship.

The Chopped Canada host was spotted holding hands with new love interest Lily Calo in September. So just last week, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum upped the ante by making out with a mystery man who, well… looked a lot like Dean. He was later identified by Us Weekly as advertising CEO Ryan Cramer in pics you can see HERE.

Everyone moving on and happy? Not exactly. It sounds like they’re anything but happy for each other.

An insider told Us Weekly on Thursday:

“They’re on fairly icy terms right now but trying to stay cordial.”

Oof…

What’s more? Dean apparently doesn’t even believe Tori’s new romance is real! The source dished:

“He thinks Tori’s doing this for attention.”

Yikes. Not going to lie, that kind of just sounds like a classic bitter ex take… You know, the ol’ it’s all for show spiel, until it comes to his own new fling — then it’s real. Certainly a different take than Tori’s on his new situation!

Then again, the man does look like Dean, so…

Either way, the mother of five seems to be living her best single life — even though she never admitted to splitting from Dean to begin with! A second insider told the outlet she’s “having a blast” with the advertising exec:

“Ryan makes her feel energized and happier than she’s been in a long time. Things got so toxic with Dean, she was walking around in a fog.”

Live your life, girl!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Images via Tori Spelling/Instagram & WENN]