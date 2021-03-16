Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth BLAST Vanessa Marcil's 90210 Mean Girl Claims!

The OG 90210 cast sure is defensive!

You may remember the whole crew ganging up on Jessica Alba’s claims that she wasn’t allowed to make eye contact with the young cast. Seriously, everyone from the series’ top billed actors to a 12-episode guest star had something to say about it. So we know when it comes to the legacy of the ’90s classic, people get a bit prickly.

This time around, the criticism comes from someone who spent a bit more time on set. Vanessa Marcil, a late addition to the cast as well as Brian Austin Green’s baby momma, shared some of her thoughts about being on the show during her 30+ episode stint as Gina Kincaid, Donna Martin’s (Tori Spelling) cousin. During an Instagram Live last month, she revealed:

“I was so hurt when I was working there that I felt like I was sideswiped by the cattiness and not being liked. I wasn’t expecting it. [Jennie Garth] said, ‘Maybe it would help if you didn’t walk around like somebody who isn’t liked?’… So I realized maybe I had taken it so personally … that now I was walking around like someone who isn’t liked.”

She added:

“It’s just a reflection of how they feel about themselves. It doesn’t even mean that they’re bad people. They just don’t have room for you in that moment. … I took it too personally to the point that I quit.”

Unsurprisingly, the reigning queens of Beverly Hills Tori Spelling and Jennie herself weighed in on the subject on their podcast, 9021OMG. Also unsurprisingly, Tori was not having it.

“What the f**k does that mean? That doesn’t sound like something you would even say. I’m going to go on record that you didn’t say that… No matter how she phrases it, it has a negative connotation to it. You and Vanessa weren’t that close. She played my cousin. I worked a lot with her. I don’t remember you guys having that many interactions. I don’t believe that you would take it upon yourself to be like, ‘Here’s why you’re acting like someone who’s not liked.'”

She went on:

“I hung out with Vanessa a lot. She was always great to me, always very nice, very professional. I don’t remember her having a bad time or a hard go at it or even presenting problems. She was very well-liked. She’s the type of girl that has no problem fitting in anywhere.”

It’s worth noting that just because someone wasn’t “presenting problems” to HER, doesn’t mean they weren’t experiencing any hurt or struggle. (Dean McDermott’s wife later admitted that though she viewed the other actress as a “kickass girl,” she didn’t “know what was going on inside.”)

For her part, the What I Like About You alum had a more generous view of Vanessa’s comments. She reflected:

“It is sound advice, if you think about it, because we do walk around sometimes thinking everything’s about us… That, for me as a grown woman, has been a huge thing to learn and a huge thing to start practicing. There’s always been this energy of a competitive environment amongst, especially, women. And that has shifted now in a beautiful way and now the messaging is different, and women are allowed somehow in a different way to support each other. … It sounds like something I would say now rather than as a young person because, I mean, it’s a good message.”

Jennie added:

“To her point, from what I sort of gleaned… she was in a bad place in her personal life, in her development. Like she was in that place where she took everything too personally.”

Though Tori described BAG’s ex as “confident, beautiful, good actress, professional, always showed up,” she didn’t hesitate to throw shade over Vanessa’s claim that she quit because of the drama. The 47-year-old remarked:

“Did she leave the show? … I didn’t know she ‘left’ the show. I’m aware that she stopped being on the show, I was not aware that she ‘left’ the show. I just don’t remember that character going on. Maybe I remember wrong, [but] rarely.”

Well, we are talking about events that took place more than 20 years ago, and Tori clearly didn’t know everything about Vanessa’s experience on set. We may never fully know what all went down behind the scenes.

That being said, the fact that this cast rushes to denounce every slightly negative comment made about their show maybe, just maybe, indicates that they could possibly still be holding onto a little bit of “cattiness.” We get it, they’re protective of the show, but being open to others’ less-than-positive experiences doesn’t devalue their own. Something to think about!

