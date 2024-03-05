90210 Drama! Shannen Doherty Dishes On WILD Fight With Jennie Garth: 'She Lost It On Me'

Things got pretty heated between Shannen Doherty and Jennie Garth on the Beverly Hills, 90210 set.

During Monday’s episode of her Let’s Be Clear podcast, Shannen welcomed guest and 90210 co-star Brian Austin Green. And while he had a lot to say about some of his own behind the scenes dating drama, so did she.

Related: Jessica Biel’s Super Strict Post-Cheating Rules For Justin Timberlake Revealed!

It’s no secret that Shannen and Jennie weren’t each other’s biggest fans once cameras stopped rolling. But there was one day in particular where things came to a head on set!! The 52-year-old recalled:

“[Jennie] was doing, she was calling it ‘Pants Down Day’ where she would pull the pants on some of the crew members in a funny way and some of them were getting pretty annoyed with it.”

Uhhh, yeah. That sounds pretty annoying. And clearly Shannen thought so too, because she eventually decided to flip the script on Jennie:

“And then I reversed it and I said, ‘Skirt up day.’”

Uh oh…

The Charmed star recalled:

“She always wore the men’s Calvin Klein boxer shorts under her clothes. So I didn’t think it was that big of a deal. And so I did ‘Skirt Up Day’ and oh, my God, she lost it on me and I was just not in the mood to back down.”

Yikes! We guess if you can dish it, you should be able to take it, right?? Or even better — how about no one rips off anyone else’s clothing at all?! Seems like a no brainer!

Brian remembered the moment, too, and shared this tidbit on the podcast:

“I remember at one point when there was a fight out front and Ian and I were there. And so, we were the two that stepped into, kind of, the middle of it to keep it from escalating.”

Damn!

FYI, this is the same fight Jennie talked about in a prior 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live… but she didn’t mention anything about her instigating things with ‘Pants Down Day.’ Soooo yeah… Watch her explanation of things (below):

Well, that was all SO long ago at this point, and we hope they’ve moved on! But since they are still talking about it, uh, maybe not. Old feuds and fights die hard! Even decades later, we suppose!!

Listen to Shannen’s full podcast episode (below):

Reactions?? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Images via ABC News, Bravo, & Fox/YouTube]