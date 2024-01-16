Jason Priestley Explains Why He Left Los Angeles For The South -- And Doesn't Miss Hollywood 'At All'!

Jason Priestley is forever grateful he got out of Los Angeles!

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark Tuesday, the 54-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 alum talked about leaving from the California city to Nashville, Tennessee, with his family — wife Naomi Lowde-Priestley, daughter Ava Priestley, and son Dashiell Priestley. Host Kelly Ripa asked:

“So you moved from L.A. to Nashville, the whole family. What’s that been like? Do you miss L.A.?”

Some may think Jason must “miss” El Lay due to his acting and directing career. However, he has zero regrets about moving to the South!! He said:

“No, I don’t. I don’t miss it at all. Nashville, if any of you have ever been to Nashville, it’s an awesome city. Really fun. You know, we love it there.”

As for why the family left the West Coast? Jason shared that they decided to move due to his daughter and her education! He explained:

“We started looking around at high schools for our daughter and we didn’t like any of the options for her in Los Angeles, so we started expanding our search and we ended up in Nashville, Tennessee, because we found an amazing school there for our kids.”

And the fam — or at least Jason, for one — seems happy about the change! Ch-ch-check out more (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Jason Priestley/Instagram, LiveKellyandMark/YouTube]