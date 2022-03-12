Traci Braxton Dead At 50 Following Battle With Esophageal Cancer

Traci Braxton, singer and star of the Braxton Family Values, has sadly died following a year-long battle with esophageal cancer. She was 50 years old.

According to TMZ, the reality star passed away on Saturday morning with her sisters and mom by her side. Her husband, Kevin Surratt, confirmed the tragic news to the the outlet, saying:

“We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory.”

Her sister Toni Braxton later shared a statement on Instagram about Traci’s passing, calling her “a bright light” in this world:

“It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly. Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake. We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life. We are family forever. Love, The Braxton Family.”

Her son, Kevin Surratt Jr., also shared an emotional tribute to his late mother on social media, writing:

“When I heard the news about my mother being sick, first thing she said was ‘I’m going to fight and beat this.’ She fought to the end and today she’s at peace. I love my mother forever and this hurts so much, but I’m at peace knowing she’s isn’t in pain anymore. I love you ma. I’m going to miss you.”

As fans know, Traci starred on the WE tv reality series Braxton Family Values alongside her sisters Toni, Tamar, Towanda, and Trina Braxton for seven seasons from 2011 to 2020. With the success of the reality series, the momma launched a solo music career with her 2014 album Crash & Burn, whose single Last Call reached number 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She also recorded a hit track called Broken Things, featuring her siblings Toni, Towanda, and Trina.

In addition to a music and reality television career, Traci hosted a radio show on the internet station BLIS.FM, as well as appeared in films like Sinners Wanted, There’s a Stranger in my House, and Chaaw.

Our hearts go out to the Braxton family as they mourn her tragic loss. Rest in peace, Traci…

