Tracy Morgan Says He GAINED Weight On Ozempic! Here's How That Can Happen...

Tracy Morgan doesn’t think the Ozempic trend is all it’s cracked up to be!

On The Tonight Show this week, the 55-year-old comedian sat down with host Jimmy Fallon and joked that his new look was because of the diabetes drug — but then he revealed he actually GAINED weight on it! He said:

“Ozempic [is how I’m staying in shape] … I’ve out-ate Ozempic. I gained 40 pounds.”

With all the buzz surrounding the “miracle drug” and all the celebs shedding pounds like it’s nothing, it’s surprising to hear this new take — but it’s actually not unheard of!

It is actually possible to gain weight despite the injectable’s appetite-suppressant properties. Ozempic is known to have a drug called semaglutide, which suppresses the desire to feel hungry, which is what’s causing all these stars to lose weight!

However, the International Association for Physicians in Aesthetic Medicine says if you don’t pair the drug with the right diet and exercise, it can cause you to lose no weight at all. Or even gain pounds! Dr. Sharon Giese said:

“If you’re eating a very calorie dense diet, you might actually begin to gain weight.”

So it looks like Tracy really did “out-eat” Ozempic!

Just like Dr. Robert Gabbay from the American Diabetes Association told the New York Times last year, “you can’t lose weight forever.” Even if the drug works for you in the beginning, it’ll eventually plateau. Another common reason for weight gain or no weight loss at all could be dosage! Everyone’s body is different, so if you’re not getting the correct dosage to keep up with you, it won’t work the wonders everyone talks about.

