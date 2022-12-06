Trans Woman Who Served As ‘Vital Member’ Of LGBT Center Found Dead Near Malibu

A missing trans woman has unfortunately been found dead, but the circumstances surrounding her death remain a mystery.

Day Rodas’ body was discovered last Thursday around 7:45 a.m. between the intersection of Mulholland Drive and Highway and Decker Road, and Mulholland and Westlake Boulevard, near El Matador Beach in Malibu, California, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

As of now, preliminary information indicates the 27-year-old’s death was likely due to an overdose — however, the incident is being further investigated as a homicide as it appeared her body may have been brought to the location post-mortem, according to officials.

Her exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Related: Dwyane Wade Slams Ex Wife’s ‘Nonsensical’ Petition Of Daughter’s Transition

Rodas’ sister, Susie Rodas, reported her missing after “she stopped responding to texts and calls,” according to a GoFundMe. She explained:

“Her boss from work called saying she didn’t show up to work so we knew something was wrong. She also had moved back in with us so when she didn’t arrive home for two days we knew there was a problem. Once we finished the report I got a call a few hours later from the homicide hotline saying the body they found matched my sisters.”

How terrible. Apparently, Day worked at the Los Angeles LGBT Center, with her sister adding:

“She recently started living her life authentically as she came out to friends and family about being a trans woman. She was the most forgiving person who strongly advocated for lgtbq rights. She had so much love for family and friends and she saw the good in everyone. Despite some people treating her with disrespect because she finally started being who she truly was she never disrespected anyone she was too pure and kind to ever treat anyone with disrespect. She was 27 but only six months ago, she started living authentically just for it to be over too soon. After being afraid for 27 years, she only got to live freely without fear for only six months which breaks our hearts.”

Joe Hollendoner, CEO of the LGBT Center, remembered her in a Monday Instagram statement:

“Day was a vital member of the center, working within our Community Health Program, and she worked devotedly during her tenure to keep LGBTQ+ people educated, informed, and safe. We are so proud of the work that Day did for the center and our community. To have her life cut short in this moment — and under such troubling circumstances — makes her loss all the more heartbreaking. We cannot honor the life of Day Rodas without naming that violence against transgender people — particularly transgender women of color — is at an all-time high.

See his full post (below):

All money raised through the GoFundMe, which you can visit HERE, will go towards Day’s funeral and memorial services. In the fundraising page, she is described as “the most forgiving person”. May her beautiful soul rest in peace.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org

To learn more about how you can help the LGBTQ+ community, check out https://www.glaad.org/.

[Image via Susie Rodas/GoFundMe]