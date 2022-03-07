You HAVE To See Penelope Disick's Adorable Drawing Of Travis Barker!

Who knew Penelope Disick was such a great artist?!

Kourtney Kardashian‘s 9-year-old daughter was clearly inspired on Sunday when she sketched out a new picture of her soon-to-be stepdad Travis Barker!

And the Blink-182 drummer was so inspired by P’s portrayal of his unique tattooed look that he took to his Instagram Stories and showed off his pride in her artistic abilities!

The 46-year-old rock star revealed Penelope’s cute drawing in a post on the social media app on Sunday afternoon. In it, Travis shared his admiration for the Poosh founder’s adorable daughter’s creativity as you can see (below):

Awww!

That is a great interpretation of Barker’s inked-up aesthetic!

We totally get what she was going for. And super cute, too! Nice job, Penelope!

Kourt herself must have liked it, as well, because she re-shared it TWICE on her own IG profile — once in her own Stories, and later on Monday afternoon in a weekend family photo-dump, as you can see (below):

Loving it!

Although honestly, now we just want to know what’s going on with those other photos of the fam tee-peeing that house?! Maybe we’ll have to wait for an upcoming episode of The Kardashians on Hulu to see?? LOLz!

Anyways, this is a Penelope admiration post. Great artwork, girl!

What say U, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take on Penelope’s creation down in the comments (below)!

