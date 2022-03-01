The Kardashians Are Back With Another Teaser For Their Upcoming Hulu Series! LOOK!

April 14 just can’t get here fast enough, can it?!

The KarJenner fam is gearing up for their new Hulu series, The Kardashians, and late on Monday night, they revealed another new teaser clip showing everything that’s set to go down in the forthcoming streaming run! So to say we are excited to see it all happen is an understatement!

In less than a minute, the former stars of Keeping Up With The Kardashians laid it all out there via the show’s official Instagram account, proving they are ready to once again take over television (er, we mean streaming)!

Now, we didn’t catch Kim Kardashian‘s new boyfriend Pete Davidson anywhere in the trailer. (Womp, womp!) But we did spy a lot of Kourtney Kardashian‘s amazing fiancé Travis Barker — so it seems like what we’ve previously reported about Kravis being front-and-center during filming is very much true!

Ch-ch-check out the full teaser clip (below):

Wow!

Of course, this follows just a little more than a week after the streaming platform released the first quickie trailer showing off the famous family’s forthcoming hit show. That clip also teased super-cute footage of Kourtney and Travis — in what figures to be a show highlight this time around on Hulu.

At the time, the streaming giant released a synopsis explaining the arc of the new reality series as well, informing fans (below):

“The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.”

Sign us up! We’re definitely here for that!

Is it just us, or is this trailer really giving off a fun vibe?? Some previous promos from seasons of their past run on KUWTK have been focused a lot on family dramas, public gossip, and similar scenarios. This one seems more like a super-fun situation where the family gets to really enjoy what they’re doing together!

Now, just to be completely clear, we’re certain there will still be some drama. There’s been a lot going on with the fam! But this teaser definitely plays up the fun, lighter aspects of it all.

Just saying!

What’d U think, Perezcious readers??

Sound OFF with your take on The Kardashians down in the comments (below)!

