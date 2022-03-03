Kourtney Kardashian Says KUWTK Became A 'Toxic Environment' In Rare Tell-All Interview!

Kourtney Kardashian is getting super candid like never before — especially about her time on Keeping Up With the Kardashians!

The 42-year-old let the cameras into almost every aspect of her life throughout the twenty seasons of the popular reality show before it came to end last year — no matter how good or bad it painted her out to be. However, filming the show wasn’t always a positive experience for Kourt. In a new interview with Bustle published on Thursday, the 42-year-old reality star opened up about how she struggled to film KUWTK towards the end due to how “toxic” it became for her. She said:

“Shooting our show, it became a really toxic environment at the end for me. I would fight with my sisters. There was, like, just a lot going on. And even for me personally, I wasn’t in the happiest place.”

That was obviously Kourtney B.T. (Before Travis Barker!)

Kourt then complained her personality was depicted incorrectly at times, thus leading to a negative narrative about her:

“I felt like I was being almost a character. ‘This is Kourtney, and she’s in a bad mood, so even though she was laughing really at lunch, we’re going to cut out the laughing and let’s only use the annoying comment that she said.’”

Damn, gurl! She’s blasting all of reality TV at this point! LOLz!

Eventually, the Poosh founder admitted she had to give herself “a pep talk before walking in” just to head into filming:

“Like, say we were shooting at Khloé’s house. I’d be like, ‘It’s going to be a good day. Let’s have a good mood. Let’s put a smile on our face.’ I see the growth that comes from those unhappy places which make it all worth it. I’m like, ‘If we didn’t go through these roller-coasters, you wouldn’t get to the good part.’”

That does sound tough — and way more like acting than reality should!

It became so bad on set though that Kourtney tried to take a step back from being on-camera towards the end of the series, resulting in a massive disagreement with sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian. The momma shared that their arguments often hurt her worse than she let on, expressing:

“When they started ganging up on me, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, this feels awful.’”

Looking back on the last few seasons, momager Kris Jenner admitted to the publication that the fam might have been “just a little too hard on” her, saying:

“I think that we had to realize that not everyone is going to have that thing that kick-starts every morning at 5:00 AM and runs until you fall down at the end of the day. And that’s me, that’s Khloé, that’s Kim, that’s Kylie, that’s Kendall. And I think maybe we just expected to drag Kourtney right there along with us, whether she liked it or not, kicking and screaming. And she just had to say, ‘Look, I want to set some boundaries. I have one life and I’d like to live it the way I want to live it.’”

The 66-year-old then said that going into the new Hulu show, the family is respecting the limitations set by Kourtney:

“If Kourtney doesn’t want to share certain things, instead of everybody getting annoyed by that or upset by that, you know, it’s just really about accepting what works for everybody.”

And now that the Poosh founder has set certain boundaries in her life, she says she is the happiest she has even been and ready to be on camera again:

“Having the break shifted the mindset with my sisters. When you’re doing that [show] every single day, you don’t have the space to take a break and be like, ‘Wait, we actually love each other.’”

However, fans weren’t convinced that Kourtney was thrilled about the upcoming series, simply titled The Kardashians, when the first promo dropped earlier this year — something she found pretty hilarious:

“It’s so funny because there was a little tease for our new show and I saw people in the comments like, ‘Kourtney is already over the show. She looks miserable.’ I just find it funny. Workwise, I’m happier than I’ve ever been.”

What’s got Kourtney to this better place? She revealed that her “therapy journey” helped not only with breaking her tough exterior but realizing how she treated others:

“It made me really sensitive. And normally I’d have a really good comeback [to insults], like, ‘Well, you’re covered in cellulite.’ But then I would be like, ‘I have nothing mean to say. I’m not a bitch anymore, and I just have feelings; like, an abundance of them.'”

Good to hear! The show wouldn’t be the same without Kourtney, so it’s just nice to know she’s in a better place with the upcoming series than before. We are certainly ready for all of the Kravis content coming our way!

Speaking of which…

Elsewhere in the interview, Kourtney also gave a glimpse into her relationship with her soon-to-be husband — all while wearing his underwear! In case you were curious, the delicates are “Balenciaga.” How did she end up swapping undergarments with the Blink-182 drummer? Well, the television personality said when she tried to leave his house in the morning, he begged her to stay, so she asked him to dress her. Of course, he chose his boxers, sweatpants, and a T-shirt that read:

“My mom’s going to kill me when she sees this tattoo.”

The perfect fit from the punk couple! LOLz!

Despite seemingly having such a great relationship with Barker now, Kourtney spilled how she often felt “indecisive” and “insecure” in past relationships:

“I just used to be really indecisive. I felt like I had to poll a lot of people to help me decide things. … I think it was in a time when I maybe felt more insecure or not in the greatest relationships.”

Reactions to everything Kourtney’s interview? Are you shocked about anything she confessed about KUWTK? Sound OFF in the comments (below)! You can also read the entire conversation with Bustle HERE.

