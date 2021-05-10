Travis Barker Celebrates Kourtney Kardashian For Mother's Day With Amazing Floral Displays! Look!

This is so adorable!

It feels like we haven’t heard quite as much from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker lately — you know, compared to the 24/7 coverage they got at the start of their relationship! LOLz! But even so, they are as strong as ever, and Mother’s Day was just another chance for the Blink-182 drummer to prove his love for the Poosh founder and proud mom of three!

On Sunday, the 42-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared plenty of updates on her Instagram Stories showing off the family activities she was doing with her sisters and kids. But the biggest highlight of the day from our perspective was definitely from her inked-up better half!

Tagging Travis in a series of videos, Kourt showed off the 45-year-old drummer’s romantic side by letting the world see the amazing floral arrangements he sent to her for the important day! As you can see (below), these are some seriously massive bouquets of roses, peonies, hydrangeas, and more:

Awww! Love it!

You know you’ve got a serious floral arrangement when it takes an entire stone column to hold the freakin’ thing up! Ha!!!

For Kourtney, though, that was only the tip of the iceberg on this special day! The star took a page from sis Khloé Kardashian‘s book and shared a special IG post dedicated to momager Kris Jenner, for one:

Throwback!

Travis’ girlfriend also snapped a shot of grandma Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon, who is looking lovely as can be as she continues to enjoy her golden years (below):

Truly, generations of powerful women in the KarJenner family! And we are SO here for it!

Lastly, Kourt shared another pic of a separate set of flowers, tagging “my babies” in the shot:

Awww!

Does that mean Mason, Reign, and Penelope came through with a sweet gift for momma?! (Probably with the help of dad Scott Disick‘s credit card, perhaps??) Cuteness either way!

You love to see it!

Seriously, it looks like it was a great day for Kourtney and all the mothers in the KarJenner brood! And deservedly so! Beyond the big holiday, though, Travis’ gift-giving here continues to underscore how he and Kourt apparently feel about each other. As we reported late last week, the reality star and the drummer are already talking about marriage, with a source divulging:

“Kourtney and Travis are in love and have talked about their future and the possibility of getting engaged and married.”

Truly amazing! These two have swept each other off their feet. And it seems like everything just keeps getting better and better each day!

Huge floral arrangements for Mother’s Day are simply the icing on the cake at this point!

[Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]