Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Has A Message For 'Black Women' Amid Taylor Swift Romance!

Travis Kelce‘s ex has a powerful message.

On Monday, Kayla Nicole took to Instagram to share a lengthy video — to “Black women, specifically.” The goal was to address the “backlash and embarrassment” the the 31-year-old has received in the wake of the Kansas City Chiefs star’s romance with Taylor Swift. The sports journalist, who dated Travis on and off from 2017 to 2022, said in her message:

“They may call you a traitor for falling in love. You’ll hope the ones closest will protect you, but you will quickly find out that people don’t protect what they don’t value.”

Damn… She’s getting to business right off the bat! She continued:

“They’ll say you’re too much, too provocative, too boisterous, too outspoken — and, in the same breath, tell you you’re not enough. Not successful enough, not wholesome enough, maybe not even intelligent enough. They’ll say you deserve the backlash and embarrassment… they’ll even try to tie your value to your net worth.”

Since Travis and Taylor were linked together last month, fans have been pitting the two women against each other — even going as far as leaving T-Swift gifs in Kayla’s comments. However, the influencer encouraged her own 724k followers to not “participate in this tumultuous, often one-sided journey.” She advised:

“Preserve your heart even when they try to quantify your character and test your boundaries. … You do not have to respond. Because there is power in your silence.”

She concluded by stressing the importance of “therapy, prayer, and community” for anyone who may be going through something, and as we know, for her, working out is therapy. And as far as community? We all know it ain’t Travis’ teammates anymore!

Watch her full video (below):

How eloquently put. Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound off in the comments down below.

