Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Therapy' Amid Taylor Swift Romance!

Kayla Nicole is putting herself first!

Travis Kelce‘s exes have been making headlines ever since he started dating Taylor Swift. And while some of them have spilled some scalding hot tea — such as claiming he’s a cheater — others have remained more low-key. Like Kayla, for instance. Until now!

The sports reporter — who dated the Kansas City Chiefs star off and on from 2017 to 2022 — caught attention earlier this week when she unfollowed her once-BFF Brittany Mahomes, who is married to the tight end’s teammate Patrick Mahomes. Now, she’s back with another cryptic post!

Related: Catching Kelce Alum Defends Travis Kelce!

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old snapped a video of herself in the gym, captioning it on Instagram:

“back in my happy place. another day, another therapy session.”

Ah, THAT kind of therapy! Taking out some issues on the gym equipment! We guess she has a lot to process now that she’s getting dragged into the national convo! But it seems she’s keeping all the drama offline. For now, anyway! Therapy, y’all! It helps!

Ch-ch-check out the post (below)!

Good to see she’s prioritizing her mental health amid this whirlwind media storm! It can’t be easy watching her ex-boyfriend fall in love with the pop star! And it would seem she has beef with someone considering the unfollowing spree!

Thoughts?! Let us know (below)!

[Image via Kayla Nicole/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]