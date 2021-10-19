Millionaire Matchmaker Star Trevor Jones Dead At 34

Former reality TV star and entrepreneur Trevor Jones passed away on October 9 after suffering a “sudden Vascular Ehlers Danlos Syndrome event,” according to a family friend. He was just 34 years old. Ehlers Danlos Syndrome is described as a genetic disorder that affects skin, blood vessels, and joints. By weakening connective tissue, it can result in spontaneous ruptures of major blood vessels, which seems to have happened here. So sad…

Jones was known for appearing on Bravo’s Millionaire Matchmaker, which saw Patti Stanger attempt to pair up wealthy single men and women. He notably went on a date with The Hills star Stephanie Pratt but they ultimately didn’t work out. He later appeared on an episode of The Profit where he made a deal with investor Marcus Lemonis to jumpstart his company Flex Watches. (He and his partner gave up 40% of the company for $400K.)

Trevor leaves behind his wife Cherrie and young daughter Finley, who was born in March. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family in this devastating time. On the fundraiser, which you can check out HERE, he was remembered fondly, one person reflecting:

“Trevor was the type of person that left a footprint in the world without even trying. He was sincere, generous, funny, and always tried to give back. Trevor had a gift where he could make anyone smile, laugh, or feel comfortable with just a look or a few words.”

Just so heartbreaking… Sending love to all Jones’ friends and family. R.I.P.

[Image via CNCB Prime/YouTube]