Trevor Moore, Founder Of Sketch Comedy Show The Whitest Kids U Know, Dead At 41

Trevor Moore, the comedian who founded the sketch comedy show The Whitest Kids U Know, has died, according to a statement released by his wife to Variety.

The well-respected comedian was just 41 years old.

In her statement to the media over the weekend, Aimee Carlson confirmed that her husband died at some point on Friday, August 6. She shared with the world (below):

“We are devastated by the loss of my husband, best friend and the father of our son. He was known as a writer and comedian to millions, and yet to us he was simply the center of our whole world. We don’t know how we’ll go on without him, but we’re thankful for the memories we do have that will stay with us forever. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support we have received from everyone. This is a tragic and sudden loss and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of grieving.”

So sad…

Moore was best known for his work on the popular IFC sketch comedy show The Whitest Kids U Know, which ran on the channel from 2007 through 2011.

His longtime co-collaborators on the show, Sam Brown and Zach Cregger, also released their own statement of mourning through Variety, as well, writing:

“Early this morning, we learned that we lost our brother, our collaborator and the driving force behind WKUK. He was our best friend, and we speak for all of us in saying that the loss of Trevor is unimaginable. We are heartbroken and our grief pales in comparison to the loss felt by his wife and son. On behalf of WKUK, we ask for privacy during our time of profound grief, and strength for his family who are dealing with the impossible thought of living life without him. Our hope is that friends, fellow artists, and fans that loved him will not focus on his death, but will remember the countless moments of laughter he gave them.”

In addition to his work with WKUK, Moore also more recently created, wrote, produced, and composed Just Roll With It, a choose-you-own-adventure show that ran on the Disney Channel from 2019 through earlier this year.

He was also responsible for Comedy Central‘s recent Trevor Moore Talk Show; the network called him “an incredible talent” and lamented that they would “miss him dearly” in their own statement about his untimely death.

Our condolences go to Moore’s wife, family, friends, and loved ones.

Rest In Peace…

