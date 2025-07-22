Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Trisha Paytas Just Named Her New Baby AQUAMAN, And The Internet Is SO Confused! Jason Momoa's Son Scores HUGE Dune Part 3 Role! How Are Fans Responding To The Nepo Baby Casting? Jason Momoa Was ABUSIVE On Set - Says Fellow Actor! Jason Momoa Accused Of Being Toxic & 'Yelling' At Crew On Minecraft Movie! Streamer Valkyrae Dishes The Dirt! Jason Momoa CONFIRMS First New Girfriend Since Lisa Bonet Divorce! Here's Where You Know Her From... Gypsy Rose Blanchard Dishes On The Surprising DM Joe Jonas Sent Her! Watch The HILARIOUS Moment In Jennifer Lopez’s Doc Where She Learns About All The A-Listers Who Turned Her Down! Super Bowl Commercials! See All The BIG GAME Ads for 2024! Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet ALREADY Settle Divorce -- One Day After Filing! Lisa Bonet FINALLY Files For Divorce From Jason Momoa -- Revealing They've Been Split HOW LONG?! Jason Momoa Slammed As 'So Rude' During UK Morning Show Appearance! Amber Heard DISAPPEARED From New Aquaman 2 Trailer After Rumors Jason Momoa Tried To Get Her Fired!

Trisha Paytas

Trisha Paytas Just Named Her New Baby AQUAMAN, And The Internet Is SO Confused!

Trisha Paytas Just Named Her New Baby Aquaman, And The Internet Is SO Confused!

The internet’s favorite troll is back — but this time, she’s not trolling! She’s momming!

Trisha Paytas fans know she already has some pretty unique names for her kids — 2-year-old Malibu Barbie and 13-month-old Elvis, her second daughter named for her eternal crush. But her newest addition takes the cake! After announcing she was pregnant and expecting her third child with hubby Moses Hacmon back in March, the social media star officially gave birth on July 12, per a new Instagram post.

On Tuesday, she surprised the world by revealing she’d welcomed her first son… and given him the name Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacmon:

AQUAMAN MOSES PAYTAS-HACMON Born 07.12.25 @ 12:40 am”

Yeah. Aquaman. See the full post (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Trisha Paytas Hacmon (@trishapaytas)

She also told the birth story and announced the baby’s name in her newest Just Trish podcast episode.

So sweet! But… Aquaman??

Just like the rest of us, the internet has QUESTIONS. We mean, it’s no secret Trisha has a soft spot for her celeb crush, the hunky Jason Momoa — but we can’t say we saw this coming. We mean, why not just name him Jason after the hunky movie star if she’s such a big fan?? Or Arthur, the first name of the character?

Related: Mormon Wives’ Mikayla Matthews Gives Birth To Baby No. 4!

Social media was set ablaze, with many people reacting with total confusion or disbelief:

i know trisha did not just name her baby aquaman.”

“First Malibu Barbie, then Elvis, and now Aquaman. This isn’t a family tree, it’s a Spirit Halloween shelf.”

“this is DEFINITELY a cover to his real name…”

“oh she is setting him up to get mass bullied during his elementary and highschool era bc of this name”

“Nah this is insane”

“OKAY GIRL WE ARE HAPPY FOR YOU BUT……”

One user even asked:

“Did he have a water birth?”

Ha! Good question!

See some more wild reactions (below):

Super wild naming choice aside, we hope Trish and her fam are doing well. Congratulations on their newest addition!

What are your reactions to Aquaman’s unique name, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Trisha Paytas/Instagram/Warner Bros/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jul 22, 2025 16:20pm PDT

Share This