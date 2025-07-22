Trisha Paytas Just Named Her New Baby Aquaman, And The Internet Is SO Confused!

The internet’s favorite troll is back — but this time, she’s not trolling! She’s momming!

Trisha Paytas fans know she already has some pretty unique names for her kids — 2-year-old Malibu Barbie and 13-month-old Elvis, her second daughter named for her eternal crush. But her newest addition takes the cake! After announcing she was pregnant and expecting her third child with hubby Moses Hacmon back in March, the social media star officially gave birth on July 12, per a new Instagram post.

On Tuesday, she surprised the world by revealing she’d welcomed her first son… and given him the name Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacmon:

“ AQUAMAN MOSES PAYTAS-HACMON Born 07.12.25 @ 12:40 am”

Yeah. Aquaman. See the full post (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trisha Paytas Hacmon (@trishapaytas)

She also told the birth story and announced the baby’s name in her newest Just Trish podcast episode.

So sweet! But… Aquaman??

Just like the rest of us, the internet has QUESTIONS. We mean, it’s no secret Trisha has a soft spot for her celeb crush, the hunky Jason Momoa — but we can’t say we saw this coming. We mean, why not just name him Jason after the hunky movie star if she’s such a big fan?? Or Arthur, the first name of the character?

Social media was set ablaze, with many people reacting with total confusion or disbelief:

“i know trisha did not just name her baby aquaman.” “First Malibu Barbie, then Elvis, and now Aquaman. This isn’t a family tree, it’s a Spirit Halloween shelf.” “this is DEFINITELY a cover to his real name…” “oh she is setting him up to get mass bullied during his elementary and highschool era bc of this name” “Nah this is insane” “OKAY GIRL WE ARE HAPPY FOR YOU BUT……”

One user even asked:

“Did he have a water birth?”

Ha! Good question!

See some more wild reactions (below):

TRISHA PAYTAS'S BABY NAME IS AQUAMAN pic.twitter.com/bHjSu2Kx99 — D. Krappenschitz (@sirmixayelawt) July 22, 2025

Trisha named her baby aquaman pic.twitter.com/FTYGkU99Ns — Aimee ???? (@imamirrorbll) July 22, 2025

she did NOT name that baby aquaman pic.twitter.com/E5FJaiVboy — ꩜☆ ben/eddie! ⋆˚࿔ reveck siblings CEO (@BIDERVERSE) July 22, 2025

Trisha Paytas has named her child Aquaman… pic.twitter.com/9dmQOoyGim — Blaze???? (@BlazesAccount) July 22, 2025

Super wild naming choice aside, we hope Trish and her fam are doing well. Congratulations on their newest addition!

What are your reactions to Aquaman’s unique name, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Trisha Paytas/Instagram/Warner Bros/YouTube]