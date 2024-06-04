Trisha Paytas Welcomes Baby #2! Such A Cute Name!

Malibu Barbie is officially a big sis!

Trisha Paytas welcomed her second baby with her husband Moses Hacmon on May 24 — a baby girl named… get ready for it… Elvis Paytas-Hacmon. Aww!

Revealing the big news on Instagram Tuesday, the social media personality shared a carousel of her and hubby with their new addition, all wearing pink and white polka dot attire in the hospital. She also included several sweet snapshots of their 20-month-old daughter Malibu Barbie with her little sister! In the caption, Trisha wrote:

“proud to announce the safe and happy arrival of our precious daughter, Elvis Paytas-Hacmon 05.24.24”

Check out the cute announcement (below):

So adorable!

Congratulations to Moses and Trisha! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Trisha Paytas/Instagram]