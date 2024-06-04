Trisha Paytas Welcomes Baby #2! Such A Cute Name!

Malibu Barbie is officially a big sis!
Trisha Paytas welcomed her second baby with her husband Moses Hacmon on May 24 — a baby girl named… get ready for it… Elvis Paytas-Hacmon. Aww!
Related: Hilary Duff Shares New Selfie With Newborn Girl One Month After Giving Birth!
Revealing the big news on Instagram Tuesday, the social media personality shared a carousel of her and hubby with their new addition, all wearing pink and white polka dot attire in the hospital. She also included several sweet snapshots of their 20-month-old daughter Malibu Barbie with her little sister! In the caption, Trisha wrote:
“proud to announce the safe and happy arrival of our precious daughter, Elvis Paytas-Hacmon 05.24.24”
Check out the cute announcement (below):
So adorable!
Congratulations to Moses and Trisha! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!
[Image via Trisha Paytas/Instagram]