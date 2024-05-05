Gypsy Rose Blanchard Dishes On The Surprising DM Joe Jonas Sent Her!

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is a popular woman!

Since her release from prison in December, the 32-year-old has undoubtedly been the talk of the town. And during her recent visit to El Lay, she revealed that even Joe Jonas couldn’t refrain from getting in touch with her! While on a TMZ Celebrity Tour on Thursday, Gypsy was asked if she’s been in contact with any big celebs… And she revealed that the Jonas Brothers singer DM’d her earlier this year with a surprising offer:

“Okay, so, back in January when I was in New York, Joe had DM’d me and was like, ‘Hey I’m having a party tonight, do you want to come out?’”

OMG!

But sadly, she had to pass:

“And I was like, ‘Unfortunately I can’t make it because I went back to Louisiana, I’m home now. But, you know, in the future, sure!’”

What a bummer! But we’re sure there will be plenty of more opportunities!

Gypsy was then asked if the JoBro gave her any encouragement, and she responded:

“No, I mean, [he] was just inviting me to the party, but I’ve had a lot of other people give me encouraging words.”

She teased that she’s not “at liberty” to discuss one of the “top two” celebs who’ve reached out, but revealed that Elizabeth Smart has given her “a lot of encouragement and advice.” And she also dished that her celebrity crush is Jason Momoa, while her fave overall is Taylor Swift!

Awww! See the full video (below):

