Jason Momoa CONFIRMS First New Girfriend Since Lisa Bonet Divorce! Here's Where You Know Her From...

Jason Momoa is off the market!

On Monday, the Aquaman star hard-launched his new girlfriend, aka his “amor”! And yes, if you heard the rumors, they’re 100% true — he’s dating actress Adria Arjona!

Jason shared glimpses of his gal in an Instagram photo dump from a group trip to Japan. In the second photo, Adria sits on his lap as some buddies join them around a dinner table. In the fourth pic, the lovebirds pose in front with wind-whipped hair in front of an ocean, both sporting ear-to-ear grins. He also shared a shot of her standing underneath a Harley-Davidson sign — presumably since he’s been busy shooting a motorcycle series in Asia! He captioned the dump:

“Japan, you are a dream come true you blew my mind. we’re so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor. ON THE ROAM motorcycles and mayhem. All my aloha j”

“Another amazing adventure with mi amor”?? Wow! See the carousel (below):

Aww! Cute!

If Adria looks familiar to you, it’s because she’s actually a successful actress in her own right! She’s starred in the 2019 series Good Omens, 2022’s Andor, the Father of the Bride remake, and MUCH more. And she’s getting raves in the upcoming Glen Powell movie Hit Man, which hits Netflix this week!

This all comes five months after Jason settled his divorce from ex-wife Lisa Bonet, with whom he shares daughter Lola Iolani, 16, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 15. This is Jason’s first known girlfriend since the split. And supposedly they’ve been together awhile!

[Images via Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube & Jason Momoa/Instagram]