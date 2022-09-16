Trisha Paytas Welcomes First Baby Following Those Queen Elizabeth Reincarnation Rumors!

Trisha Paytas has a new bundle of joy – and no, she is not the reincarnation of Queen Elizabeth II!

In case you missed it, the 34-year-old social media personality revealed on September 7 they were one centimeter dilated. Then, the 96-year-old monarch suddenly passed away hours after Buckingham Palace announced doctors were worried about her declining health. This soon sparked a wild theory online that the baby would be the reincarnation of the Queen. However, Trisha soon shut the rumor down a day after the ruler’s death, showing off their baby bump. But now, it looks like the tiny tot has finally arrived!

The YouTube star took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the happy news that they gave birth to their first child with husband Moses Hacmon, sharing some sweet pictures of their daughter from a hospital bed. As for the name of the little one? While Trisha’s daughter may not be the late monarch 2.0 despite what some social media users believed last week, the new parents still made sure to give their baby girl a name no one would forget: Malibu Barbie. Trisha wrote in the caption:

“She has arrived. Meet our daughter, Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon. born 09.14.22”

Congratulations to Trisha and Moses on their new baby girl. Reactions to the kid’s name? Let us know in the comments below.

