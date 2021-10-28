Tristan Thompson Shares Rare Photos Of Daughter True & Son Prince Together, Says They're 'Not So Little Anymore'!

Tristan Thompson can’t stop gushing about his children!

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old basketball player hopped on Instagram to share some super adorable and rare photos of his 4-year-old son Prince Oliver Craig Thompson and 3-year-old daughter True Thompson sporting some big smiles while standing together in front of an arcade game. He sweetly wrote in the caption:

“Let me love you a little more, before you are not so little anymore #MyEverything”

AWWW! Ch-ch-check out the cute snapshots (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13)

Related: Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s ‘Unique Situation’ Explained Amid Reconciliation Rumors

The precious pictures were met with a ton of responses in the comments section, including momma Khloé Kardashian who absolutely adored the moment between the siblings. Alongside a heart emoji, she expressed:

“They are so beautiful and sweet!!!! So so blessed!!! What angels!”

Kim Kardashian also commented:

“I mean!!!!!!! I can’t handle these two cuties!!!!”

Other social media users couldn’t help but point out how the two kiddos looked like “twins” while some couldn’t get over how grown up True looks. And of course, plenty of people also left a bunch of heart emojis.

Love seeing the two kiddos together! Reactions to adorable pictures, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Tristan Thompson/Instagram]