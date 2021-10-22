Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s ‘Unique Situation’ Explained Amid Reconciliation Rumors

It sounds like things between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are complicated!

As we previously reported, there have been some rumblings that the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the NBA player reconciled due to their recent social media interactions and Tristan’s attendance at Kourtney and Travis‘ engagement over the weekend. Then, an insider revealed to E! News earlier this week that there is currently “no label” on their relationship at the moment — but pretty much made it clear that they’re back together. The source explained:

“They’re raising True together. Tristan is around, and Khloe is happy. He’s very supportive, and there’s nobody else in her life. They are a family, and there’s a lot of love between them. They leave it at that.”

And now we have even more details on where KoKo and Tristan stand at this time. On Thursday, a different source told Us Weekly that the pair are in a “unique situation right now” as they’re “not fully back together” but spending a ton of quality time with one another while raising their 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson. The source also confirmed that the Good American founder “has not been dating anyone else” following their breakup earlier this year.

However, despite hanging out with the 30-year-old basketballer more, the insider noted that this “doesn’t mean she’s ready to take Tristan back.” We honestly don’t blame her for wanting to ease back into things — especially when the primary reason they ended things most recently was due to him cheating on Khloé yet AGAIN.

As fans will recall, the duo had initially stayed together in 2018 despite Tristan being unfaithful with multiple women right before the birth of True. However, they called it quits a year later when he was spotted locking lips with Kylie Jenner’s ex-bestie Jordyn Woods.

Eventually, Khloé and Tristan decided to give things another go after quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic. But it didn’t last long, as she broke up with the former Boston Celtics athlete after Sydney Chase claimed she hooked up with him. A messy, messy situation! For a while, there was speculation as to whether Khloé reconciled her romance with Tristan again over the summer, but sources maintained that the duo were just co-parenting their little one.

So we guess something must have happened to convince Khloé into working things out with him now! What are your thoughts on the parents interesting situation right now? Do you think they’ll fully get back together soon? Let us know in the comments (below).

