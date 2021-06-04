Surprise! Pretty Little Liars' Troian Bellisario Welcomes 2nd Child With Patrick J. Adams!

How exciting!

Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario and her husband Patrick J. Adams just announced they secretly welcomed their second baby girl, Elliot Rowena Adams, almost a month ago!

The performers took to their Instagrams to reveal the exciting news on Friday — and suggested the baby’s arrival didn’t go as expected! Along with an intimate pic cradling her daughter, the 35-year-old first shared (below):

“Ms Elliot Rowena Adams joined us on May 15th under the wildest of circumstances. A whole new ERA for this family. Welcome, my love.”

The Suits alum added on his own page:

“+1….Welcome to the funhouse, Ms. Elliot Rowena Adams. May your life be as unique and exciting as your arrival.”

How precious!!

So glad everyone is healthy despite any excitement during birth! The couple also share 2-year-old Aurora, who we suspect is happily taking over as big sis! Many congratulations to the sweet fam!! Enjoy every moment with the new addition!

