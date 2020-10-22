Tyler Perry Divides Internet With This Thirst Trap! And Is That His Peen?!

Is excessive thirst a symptom of cabin fever? Because some quarantiners are looking EXTRA sexy for the ‘gram lately!

Case in point: Tyler Perry didn’t exactly make his name as a sex symbol, but some well-timed thirst traps still managed to send social media into a tizzy. The media mogul has clearly been hitting the gym lately, and apparently he wants us all to know it. His most recent Instagram posts have shown off his slimmed-down physique! Take a look!

But Wednesday’s pic seemed to show off, well, a bit more, shall we say.

Specifically, some followers with their minds in the gutter thought they spotted a certain appendage through Tyler’s thin-fabric shorts. We’ll let you decide for yourselves — see the evidence (below):

Or as one commenter subtly put it:

“It’s the gray shorts for me “

Against all odds, the man known as Madea had fans ready to risk it all. The comments were littered with words like “zaddy” and “snack.” Examples included:

“Got damn!. . . Did everyone know Tyler Perry was out here looking like a yummy meal, and no one reminded me?!. . . Sup Zaddy.! ” “Tyler out here looking like a snack” “C’mon @tylerperry !!!! Lookin like somebody ZADDY ” “@tylerperry over there looking like a four course meal my goodness lol” “He is so fine to me “

Over on Twitter, there was a bit more skepticism. Some voiced their confusion, tweeting:

“i just read my TL for the first time today. i…. cannot believe people are, like, unironically thirsting over Tyler Perry???” “Me watching my whole timeline lusting over Tyler Perry. Y’all need Jesus.” “Do yall actually think Tyler perry is hot?

I thought yall were joking” “I can’t believe y’all really on here lying before God & his people saying that Tyler Perry is fine”

Others blamed the hysteria on the coronavirus crisis and subsequent quarantine. For example:

“You know we have been in the house too long when you find MADEA @tylerperry attractive. Lord it’s been a long 7 months….” “Ya’ll lusting over Tyler Perry lets me know that this pandemic is going too far. Please let this be over so ya’ll can wake tf up. MADEA?! Madeaaaaaa?!”

Y’all lookin at Tyler Perry with the Googly eyes?!?! Rona, GIRL. You made your point. LET US OUT???????? pic.twitter.com/NUJQMQB593 — Cindy Noir✨ (@Ebony_QT) October 22, 2020

LOLz!

With an extremely divisive election around the corner, we didn’t realize it would be a Tyler Perry thirst trap as the final straw in tearing this country apart!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Is Tyler the Sexiest Man Alive (Quarantine Edition)? Or has the Internet officially lost it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via Lionsgate/YouTube & Tyler Perry/Instagram]