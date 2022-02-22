Uber Driver Heard Begging For Life Before Alleged Murder In Shocking Dashcam Footage

Christina Spicuzza, an Uber driver from Pennsylvania, was tragically killed during an alleged robbery on February 10 — and now dashcam footage is detailing her last moments alive.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by People, 22-year-old Calvin Crew used his girlfriend’s phone earlier this month to order an Uber. Once inside Christina’s vehicle, he pulled out a gun and told her to keep driving. A transcript of the footage explained:

“Crew then places the firearm at the back of Spicuzza’s head, with the firearm being in his right hand. Spicuzza reaches up with her right hand and touches the gun. Spicuzza then says, ‘You’ve got to be joking.'”

How terrifying…

Related: Starbucks Workers Cleverly Offer Help To Teen Girl Seemingly In Trouble!

Spicuzza then begged the passenger for her life, saying:

“Come on, I have a family.”

Crew didn’t seem to care, responding:

“I got a family too, now drive. Complete the trip.”

Attempting to pull at the alleged criminal’s heartstrings, the 38-year-old mother continued:

“I’m begging you, I have four kids.”

She also asked him to put down the gun, adding:

“Please take that off of me.”

Unfortunately, Calvin wasn’t willing to put the gun away. Instead, he reached forward and snagged Christina’s cell phone and dash camera from the car’s dashboard before the video ended, according to the complaint.

Related: Woman Found Dead & Naked In Trunk Of Car After Going To Meet Mystery Man For Valentine’s Day

The Uber driver’s body was found two days later in a wooded area in Monroeville. The day prior, she had been reported missing after she failed to return home. According to authorities, she was shot once in the head and discovered lying face down with her COVID mask still on. Her dark gray Nissan Sentra was discovered in Pitcairn on the same day, just minutes away. It wasn’t until Wednesday that police located the dash camera near where Crew allegedly asked to be dropped off. Police have confirmed that there was no connection between the pair and that they believe the passenger was attempting to rob the driver, though it is unclear if he stole anything as of now, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

Calvin’s side of the story is slightly different. He told cops that he took an Uber from a woman who picked him up in a dark gray car and was dropped off at a location where he gets his mail. He told detectives that after taking the Uber, he took a bus home, but the 22-year-old has not been spotted on any surveillance cameras near bus stations. This camera footage was essential in attaching him to the crime, as well as a “vast” amount of other evidence gathered, according to Allegheny County and Monroeville police.

On Thursday, Calvin was arrested and taken into custody. He has been charged with homicide, robbery, and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Christina. He is being held in the Allegheny County Jail without bail. It’s unclear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney at this time. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, he is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on Friday.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help support the driver’s family in this devastating time, especially considering she was the “main provider” of the family of six. Those who wish to donate can check out the fundraiser HERE.

We’re sending lots of love to Christina’s family and friends in this tragic time. R.I.P.

[Image via Allegheny County Jail & GoFundMe]