Wisconsin News Anchor & Former USF Basketball Player Died By Suicide After Fiancé Called Off Engagement

A former USF women’s basketball player from Wisconsin died by suicide after her fiancé called off their engagement.

Neena Pacholke was a popular news anchor who worked with News 9 WAOW for several years, and she had also played as a point guard for USF’s women’s basketball team. She was well known in the community of Wausau and was at one point engaged to be married to Kyle Haase — the two had even purchased a home together back in July. The relationship didn’t work out, though, as their engagement was called off only seven weeks before they were to walk down the aisle.

You may remember the news of her suicide breaking earlier this year, but now more details have been released as to what exactly happened…

According to police reports obtained by TMZ on Thursday, police were called to the home the couple had purchased together on August 27. A friend had requested a welfare check for Neena, who was reportedly “making suicidal comments via text message”. The text she sent to her friend claimed her ex-fiancé hated her:

“He [Kyle] told me he hates me and will feel like a million bucks once I am out of his life.”

So sad…

When law enforcement arrived to the home to check on Pacholke, it’s reported they heard a noise followed by the sound of something falling. When they entered the home, it was unfortunately too late. Pacholke had shot herself in the head with a handgun she had purchased only 90 minutes prior. She was pronounced dead at the scene at only 27 years old.

While looking through her phone, police discovered her Google search history from the night before consisted of ways she could end her own life. They also found a text she sent to Haase right before she fired the gun, apologizing to him for what she was going to do:

“I’m so sorry to do this to you but I can’t handle any of this pain anymore.”

So heartbreaking…

WAOW issued a public statement in August following their anchor’s untimely death, saying she will be greatly missed:

“The entire team here at News 9 are absolutely devastated by the loss as we know so many others are as well. Neena loved this community and the people who lived here. She was a kind person with a big heart and a contagious smile and we will miss her greatly.”

It’s important for us all to keep in mind no one is responsible for someone else’s suicide. It’s tragic the pain the former basketball player felt was so severe she felt this was the only way out, but it’s completely unfair to say the cause of her actions were directly related to Kyle breaking off their engagement.

This situation is so devastating for everyone involved, and we’re keeping Neena’s family and loved ones in our thoughts. May she rest in peace.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741, or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

[Image via YouTube/WAOW/Facebook/Neena Pacholke]