Whoa!! Usher Is Looking Fine AF In Kim Kardashian’s New SKIMS Campaign!

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS are Usher approved.

On Monday, the loungewear brand revealed the Love in this Club singer as their latest model — and DAYUM!

Related: Megan Fox Barely Covers Up In Chain Dress For Grammys Afterparty!

The official SKIMS Instagram account dropped three steamy posts featuring this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner — one in gray boxer briefs, one in brown boxer briefs with a matching t-shirt, and also a video of him in white boxer briefs hyping up the brand. See (below):

As you heard (if you weren’t too fixated on the visuals), he’s dropping his new album titled Coming Home this weekend, which he teased as “romantic” and “a love story.” Kim herself even posted some pics of the shoot, revealing in her caption that an “exclusive, limited edition digital download version” of Coming Home “with alternative album cover with bonus track Naked” will be available on the site on Friday! Naked, you say?

Will YOU be tuning in?? What are your thoughts on Usher in SKIMS?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Usher, CBS, & SKIMS/YouTube]