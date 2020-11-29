Mysterious Utah Desert Monolith Disappears Overnight -- This Story Is CREEPY!

Are y’all in the mood for a SUPER creepy story, or what??

Earlier this week, officials in Utah who had been tracking and observing bighorn sheep in a very remote part of the state discovered a bizarre, triangular-shaped metal structure among the rural, unforgiving hills of the back country.

Related: WTF?! Isaac Hanson Posts An INSANE Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory!

As you can see (picture, above) the structure is firmly sunk into the ground, and appears to be very well-kept there, as if somebody was able to somehow dig through and clear out rock to bury it. It’s a significant monolith, too — the height of two people, it’s metallic and sturdy, and could theoretically withstand the test of time out there with tough weather including extreme heat and cold.

The monolith, which was planted on land managed by the federal government’s Bureau of Land Management, is a complete mystery. No one knows who put it there, or how it got there. Some internet sleuths have searched and re-searched Google Earth for clues, and hypothesize that it may have been put there at some point in or around 2016, but even that’s not for certain.

Nor is its purpose: is it some kind of art installation? Are the aliens talking to us with it? WTF is going on here?? The area of Utah where it sits is remote enough that it’s very difficult for people to get out there — much less with the tools to cut through rock and place this big monolith — so officials are seriously confused.

Here’s a good video rundown of government officials first coming up to the monolith, in a story published earlier this week by ABC News (below):

Crazy!

And here’s something even crazier: after first being discovered on Monday, the monolith COMPLETELY DISAPPEARED on Friday night.

…Wait, WHAT?!

The Bureau of Land Management themselves released the report about the monolith having been mysteriously removed from federal lands overnight just days after it was first found, saying in a statement (below):

“We have received credible reports that the illegally installed structure, referred to as the ‘monolith’ has been removed from Bureau of Land Management (BLM) public lands by an unknown party. The BLM did not remove the structure which is considered private property. We do not investigate crimes involving private property which are handled by the local sheriff’s office. The structure has received international and national attention and we received reports that a person or group removed it on the evening of Nov. 27.”

That thing was buried WAY deep in the ground, and within hard rock surrounding it, so it’d take a serious concrete-cutting tool to remove it.

And the mystery culprit did it overnight? In an extremely rural part of the desert?! In the dark???

Related: Rock The Vote?! Here Are Five CRAZY 2020 Election Results!

It’s wild — regardless of when the monolith first went up, somebody (or some group… or some aliens?!?!) must have been waiting for people to find it. When Utah public safety officials stumbled upon it on Monday, and it made national news early this week, that must have been the cue for that group to then take it down in the dark of night.

And now, the mystery continues. Who is behind this?! What do they want??

So crazy!!!

[Image via ABC News/Utah Department of Public Safety/YouTube]