Uvalde Shooter Frequently Threatened Women & School Shootings Online Weeks Before Massacre

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Some more disturbing details have been revealed about the 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, this week…

According to multiple reports, it looked like Salvador Ramos had a reputation online for repeatedly threatening and harassing people – oftentimes young women – in live streams on the social media app Yubo in the weeks leading up to the mass shooting. On Saturday, The Washington Post reported that the teenager allegedly posted concerning content like “images of dead cats” and joked about sexual assault and violence. A 16-year-old boy from Austin specifically recalled Ramos’ online behavior to the outlet, noting that he even received a “death threat” from the shooter back in January. He said:

“I witnessed him harass girls and threaten them with sexual assault, like rape and kidnapping. It was not like a single occurrence. It was frequent.”

Related: Police Mistakenly Told Uvalde Victim’s Family That He Was Still Alive



He and his friends had reported Salvador’s account for bullying and other offenses – but never heard back from Yubo and the account remained active. In one video from the live chat room that users had recorded and was reviewed by The Post, Salvador could allegedly be heard saying at one point:

“Everyone in this world deserves to get raped.”

What the f**k…

An 18-year-old user named Hannah told CNN that Salvador “threatened to shoot up her school and rape and kill her and her mother during one live stream session” on Yubo. While she reported him, she said he only received a “temporary ban” and was allowed to use the app once again. Hannah also told the publication that his behavior became increasingly worrying in the last week as he even turned on his webcam and showed a gun on his bed during one live stream.

Mind you, Yubo has community guidelines in place telling users not to “threaten or intimidate” others and banning harassment and bullying. Content that “promotes violence such as violent acts, guns, knives, or other weapons” is also prohibited. So how this type of horrendous behavior was allowed to continue is concerning!

And what is worse is that these aren’t the only chilling instances on the social media app that have been reported. One anonymous female user who rejected him shared with The Sun that she received these messages from him at one point:

“You’re going to regret not doing what I say.” “Go jump off a bridge.”

She told the outlet that he often sent these types of messages to women who turned him down, explaining:

“He would tell people to lock their doors, don’t show up to school tomorrow, just classic s**t that creeps on the internet say. I never knew it would manifest into this. The threats were mostly toward women in response to them rejecting him. He would threaten to rape girls, he would always say he had the power to make us go missing, it was honestly just typical stuff you hear on apps like Yubo & Discord etc, just creeps you have to ignore.”

Additionally, she claimed Salvador would spew homophobic and racist hate during live streams:

“He was an extremely homophobic, transphobic and racist individual which of course resulted in him using slurs and he openly admitted his homophobia multiple times. He had a video in his profile with the caption ‘When the teacher doesn’t let me use the bathroom’ and the man in the video goes on to use degrading language against Black people.”

Related: Uvalde Cops Got A Little Girl Killed, Says Surviving Classmate

And before he killed the 21 victims at Robb Elementary School and shot his grandmother, Salvador started to hint that something was going to happen on Tuesday. One social media user told The Post that he messaged her:

“I’ll tell you before 11. It’s our little secret.”

On the morning of the shooting, the gunman sent her pictures of two rifles. And when she asked why he had sent them, Salvador never responded. She said:

“He would threaten everyone. He would talk about shooting up schools but no one believed him, no one would think he would do it.”

Following the horrific revelations, Yubo issued a statement to The Sun that it was investigating an account that was taken down from the app and was sharing any information with police:

“We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable loss and are fully cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation. At this stage, we are not legally able to release any specific user information outside of direct requests from law enforcement, but can confirm that we are investigating an account that has since been banned from the platform.”

There are just no words.

[Image via KPRC 2 Click2Houston/YouTube]