Vanessa Bryant Gets Emotional Sending Daughter Natalia Off To College: 'Today Was Rough'

Sending your kid to college always sounds bittersweet, but there was some extra emotion for Vanessa Bryant on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old dropped Natalia Bryant off at USC in Los Angeles, marking her oldest daughter’s new chapter with an Instagram selfie and supportive caption! Pictured with huge smiles, she and the 18-year-old, as well as youngest siblings Bianka and Capri, looked SO happy in their last family photo before Natalia’s freshman year.

Vanessa wrote alongside it:

“Today was rough. This was before the tears came down. Missing forever. I love you @nataliabryant BE EPIC and FIGHT ON. “

The teen wrote back in the comments, “I love you!!!” So sweet!!

As we all know, the Bryant girls lost their dad Kobe Bryant and sister Gianna Bryant in the helicopter crash that killed seven others in 2020.

It’s heartbreaking seeing the fam have to celebrate these huge milestones without those two by their sides. Our thoughts continue to be with them!

[Image via Vanessa Bryant/Instagram]