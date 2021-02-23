Vanessa Bryant Slams 'Disrespectful' Kobe Lyric From Meek Mill -- And He Claims He Apologized

The internet took Meek Mill to task for his Kobe Bryant lyric, but having his widow speak out about it is next level.

As we previously reported, fans took issue when a leaked track from Meek and Lil Baby referenced the tragic circumstances of the basketball legend’s death. The song, Don’t Worry, featured the artist rapping the line:

“If I ever lack I’m goin’ out with my choppa, it be another Kobe”

Related: Vanessa Bryant Reflects On Kobe & Gianna’s Deaths On One Year Anniversary

The 33-year-old did not respond well to backlash over the bar, that labeled the lyric offensive and disrespectful. He tweeted at the time:

“somebody promo a narrative and y’all follow it…. y’all internet antics cannot stop me ….s**t like zombie land or something! Lol” “They paying to influence y’all now … its almost like mind control ‘wake up'”

Following the controversy, Meek appeared to try to prove his respect for Kobe (and his daughter Gianna Bryant, who died alongside her dad and seven others in the fatal helicopter crash). He attempted to honor his fellow Philadelphia native with an Instagram (below) of a hat that read “RIP Kobe & GiGi” which… didn’t seem to help his case much.

The final nail in the coffin came on Monday from Vanessa Bryant herself, who had her own criticism for the track. On her IG Story, she wrote:

“Dear @meekmill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period. I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this. If you are a fan, fine, there’s a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact.”

Tell him!

“I am not familiar with any of your music”… that’s cold!

The Dreams and Nightmares artist seemed to respond defensively to Vanessa’s words… at least at first. After her response had been posted, he returned to Twitter with:

“I’m going back savage in this s**t … f#%k ya feelings!”

Meek Mill seemingly responds to Vanessa Bryant's Instagram story about his insensitive Kobe Bryant lyrics: "f#%k ya feelings!" pic.twitter.com/CIiij8bH5a — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 23, 2021

Related: Vanessa Bryant’s Grief: ‘You Don’t Feel Like Being Alive’

That tweet has since been deleted, but many fans perceived it as a rude reply to the mother of four, who is still mourning the losses of her husband and teen daughter. He followed it up with another message:

“I don’t think we on the same signal y’all .. I don’t see what y’all see… I be looking at the net laughing like I did whet I say random s**t all day on social … it becomes a trend to hate on me every once in a while but I feed off that s**t ima beast literally “

But as outrage against the rapper continued to build, he backed down, claiming he had already apologized and denying his previous tweets had been about Vanessa. He wrote:

“I apologized to her in private earlier today not to the public…Nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject!”

I apologized to her in private earlier today not to the public…Nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 23, 2021

Well, it’s easy to say “change the subject” after you were the one who dragged a man’s death back into the public discourse! But what’s done is done, and all we can hope is that his apology to Vanessa was sincere. Meek may want to be a bit more careful what he raps about in the future.

[Image via Apega/WENN/Instar]