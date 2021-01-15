Vanessa Bryant's Grief: 'You Don't Feel Like Being Alive'

January 26, 2021 will mark one year since Kobe Bryant‘s passing in a helicopter crash, along with his daughter and seven others. On Friday, wife Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram and shared a story with one simple message.

Even if you’ve experienced great heartache and loss, find your reason to keep moving forward.

In the post, like so much of what she writes, the mother genuinely reached for her most truthful words. She’s never pretended like moving on is an easy thing, and she’s never painted the picture of a woman who’s learning how to cope with what’s happened. Instead, Vanessa’s feed has been a place of realness and comfort as she shares her ongoing, tumultuous ups and downs a person experiences when they’s lost pieces of their heart.

Her advice began with:

“Let me be real- Grief is a messed up cluster of emotions. One day you’re in the moment laughing and the next day you don’t feel like being alive. I want to say this for people struggling with grief and heartbreaking loss.”

What really strikes us here is Vanessa’s mention of laughter. While many grieving individuals feel guilty for feeling joy during their time of processing after a loved one has died, the 38-year-old makes it clear here that happiness is also part of the healing journey.

She finished by saying:

“Find your reason to live. I know it’s hard. I look at my daughters and I try to push through that feeling for them. Death is guaranteed but living the rest of your day isn’t. Find your reason.”

Our hearts are so full thinking about how her daughters are the reason Vanessa’s getting through all of this.

The unfortunate reality is that death comes for us all, and she’s experienced tragic loss at such a young age. Bryant’s been open during her different stages of grief, but today she reminded us once again that there’s still a way to find meaning in a world where all someone can see is darkness and loss. Though it may not seem like a world worth living for, there’s light in the darkness, and Vanessa’s shining as a bright beacon for all of us, especially those who have lost someone we can’t live without.

Check out her full Instagram Story below:

Thank you, Vanessa, for sharing such a touching message. As always, our hearts continue to be with you during this harrowing time.

[Image via Vanessa Bryant/Instagram]