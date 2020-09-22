Vanessa Bryant Delivers FURIOUS Response To Mother’s Claims She Was Kicked Out Of The House! 

The last thing Vanessa Bryant needs is family drama.

It’s been less than a year since her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant passed away under shocking and tragic circumstances. Undoubtedly the family still needs all the support they can get — and yet Vanessa’s mother Sofia Laine appears to be doing the opposite.

Laine sat for an interview with Univision‘s El Gorda y La Flaca, where she seemed to center the tragedy around herself. She told interviewer David Valadez she was being dropped by her daughter in the wake of Kobe’s passing, claiming:

“[Vanessa] told me, ‘I need you to get out of this house.’ She also told me that she wanted her car and she wants it now.”

Well, Vanessa isn’t going to stand for that.

She released a statement to Univision responding to her mother’s shocking accusations. She wrote:

“My husband and daughter passed away unexpectedly, and yet my mother had the audacity to do a television interview speaking negatively of me while shedding tears for a car and a house that were not in her name.”

Oof! Can’t say we blame her for these fiery words. Having your mom call you out over finances on television would be difficult regardless, but on top of the fact that the family is still grieving… well, it’s not a good look for Laine, to say the least.

Speaking specifically to her mother’s appearance and surroundings in the interview, Vanessa accused her mother of essentially trying to trick viewers to get sympathy:

“She has removed all her diamond jewelry, emptied the apartment I provided, and put away the furniture to make it look like she doesn’t have my support. My husband and I have supported her financially for the past 20 years, and continue to do so, in addition to her monthly alimony.”

Wow. She concluded:

“Contrary to previous reports, she has not been physically present or emotionally supportive of my daughters and me after my husband and daughter passed away. Now I see what is most important to my mother and it’s more than painful. I hope that everything that is coming out about our personal relationship ends here.”

That was one heck of a response. It seems they may be in an even worse place than we thought!

Back in February, an Us Weekly source said Laine was Vanessa’s “rock” throughout the tragedy — apparently, that source had things very wrong. Still, it’s unclear what exactly happened that caused such serious damage in this mother-daughter relationship. We’re more inclined to give Vanessa the benefit of the doubt here considering the extraordinary emotional distress she must still be under while her mom airs out their private business to the press.

The mom of four is already waging a legal battle against the helicopter company involved in her loved ones’ deaths, and a political push for greater safety measures that could have protected them. She really shouldn’t have to deal with a family feud on top of all that.

We hope this issue comes to some resolution that grants the Bryant family peace.

