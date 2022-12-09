Victoria Beckham Denies Nose Job -- Says It's Just Makeup Contouring!

Victoria Beckham is getting real about what she’s had done — or not — to her face!

The Spice Girls superstar popped up on Thursday evening in a new YouTube video on celebrity makeup guru Charlotte Tillbury‘s channel. In their 11-minute chat on “Beauty Gifting Secrets,” Posh Spice went all-in on makeup she loves. But she also hinted a bit at her own personal beauty history! And those comments have us on the edge of our seat!

To Tillbury’s credit, she didn’t shy away from controversy. The makeup guru admitted to the English-born superstar about how people have always asked if she’d “had a nose job.” Charlotte indicated she was frustrated by that line of questioning, but she understood it — because she had a “secret nose trick” of contouring in a certain way that drew attention!

And the Wannabe singer could CLEARLY relate to Charlotte’s nose job complaint!

Responding to the YouTuber’s admission and contouring tease, Victoria straight-up said:

“People have also said that I’ve had a nose job. Never had a nose job. I’ve always had a nose like this. It is the nose trick.”

Wow!

So…. what’s that trick?!?!

Tillbury took out the goods and started to go to work on the pop star’s face. As David Beckham‘s gorgeous wife sat patiently for the makeup magic, Charlotte demonstrated how she makes “a line down the center” with a contour duo highlighter before completing the marking with “a little dot.”

While finishing it all in for the perfect contour, Tillbury praised the Victoria Beckham Bronzing Brick. (Smart, that! Gotta praise the interview guests, right?) Then, Posh responded by giving the makeup guru a personalized compact as a gift! So that was a nice moment!

Tillbury pushed the products and joked with Victoria while discussing the makeup set, saying:

“You go, ‘oh my god! I can give you bigger, brighter eyes, I’ll give you my amazing Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer ($33) and you’ll just have an eye lift and a face lift.'”

Without missing a beat, Brooklyn Beckham‘s momma replied:

“Do you do surgery as well Charlotte? Because I’m loving what you’re saying.”

LOLz!

And coming back to that nose job denial, the 48-year-old fashion designer shared her all-natural philosophy on how beauty develops with age. It’s not about being something you’re not, Victoria counseled Charlotte:

“I don’t think skincare is about trying to look younger. It’s about looking like the best version of yourself and embracing who you are and looking polished and gorgeous.”

That’s certainly good advice! But are U buying every part of it, y’all?

Ch-ch-check out Victoria’s chatty beauty convo with Charlotte (below):

So there you have it! Nose job questions answered! …Maybe? Do U believe it’s all contouring, Perezcious readers??

Share your take on this “trick” down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Brian To/WENN/Charlotte Tillbury Beauty/YouTube]