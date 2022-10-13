Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Had Her Tattoo Of Hubby David's Initials Removed

All fans of David and Victoria Beckham can breathe a big sigh of relief…
Longtime followers know that even though her hubby Becks is covered head-to-toe in some seriously artistic ink, Posh has only a few small, meaningful tattoos. Most notably, a beautiful cursive DB on her inner wrist, signifying her love’s initials. Suuuuper cute.
But last month, fans began to get a little worried when the fashion designer posted a video to her Instagram swatching a shade of her new Bitten Lip Tint. In the video, she could be seen demonstrating how the gloss can be applied in layers on her wrist — which looked like a nearly blank canvas! Ch-ch-check out the video (below):
The ink is barely there! She was definitely in the process of getting it removed when she filmed this video.
With all the news lately of our favorite longtime couples getting divorced and nasty spats seemingly leading to a messy split, it’s not hard to see why fans were quick to think this couple were having their own problems! It seems like love is just falling apart these days and it’s so, so sad to see.
In late September though, when speculation first surfaced, TMZ did report the fashionista had just decided tats weren’t for her. And now she’s speaking out for herself and letting the world know the real reason she removed the former footballer’s initials.
In a new episode of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Thursday, the 48-year-old is putting rumors to rest once and for all — and her response to the situation is pretty simple:
“I had these tattoos a long, long time ago. And they just weren’t particularly delicate. My husband has so many gorgeous tattoos and the children do and they’re very fine. And they’ve had them created by the most phenomenal artists, but mine were just a little bit thick and they were bleeding a little bit and just not looking as pretty.”
Totally reasonable! Tattoos tend to blur, bleed from the lines, and fade the longer you have them — especially in the hand and wrist areas. If you’re not regularly getting them touched up, they’ll look a bit smudgy and less sleek over time — which is something that’s pretty less than desirable for anyone!
And if any fans were continuing to worry, the Spice Girls singer said it herself — she and her hubby are all good:
“They just didn’t look so nice. It doesn’t mean anything more than that. I think that the media started to speculate: ‘Was I leaving my husband?’ No. I was just a bit sick of the tattoo. It’s as simple as that.”
Whew! We’re so glad to hear Victoria and David are still going strong!
Do U have a tattoo you’d like to remove, Perezcious readers? Tell us in the comments (below)!
[Image via Lia Toby/WENN.com/New York Times/YouTube]