Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Had Her Tattoo Of Hubby David's Initials Removed

All fans of David and Victoria Beckham can breathe a big sigh of relief…

Longtime followers know that even though her hubby Becks is covered head-to-toe in some seriously artistic ink, Posh has only a few small, meaningful tattoos. Most notably, a beautiful cursive DB on her inner wrist, signifying her love’s initials. Suuuuper cute.

But last month, fans began to get a little worried when the fashion designer posted a video to her Instagram swatching a shade of her new Bitten Lip Tint. In the video, she could be seen demonstrating how the gloss can be applied in layers on her wrist — which looked like a nearly blank canvas! Ch-ch-check out the video (below):

The ink is barely there! She was definitely in the process of getting it removed when she filmed this video.

With all the news lately of our favorite longtime couples getting divorced and nasty spats seemingly leading to a messy split, it’s not hard to see why fans were quick to think this couple were having their own problems! It seems like love is just falling apart these days and it’s so, so sad to see.

In late September though, when speculation first surfaced, TMZ did report the fashionista had just decided tats weren’t for her. And now she’s speaking out for herself and letting the world know the real reason she removed the former footballer’s initials.

In a new episode of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Thursday, the 48-year-old is putting rumors to rest once and for all — and her response to the situation is pretty simple: