Victoria Beckham Really Wants A Taste Of David Beckham’s 'Sticky Stuff' -- See HERE!

Victoria Beckham just can’t wait to try husband David Beckham’s “sticky stuff!”

The 48-year-old hopped on TikTok Sunday to give fans a glimpse into how her and the Soccer legend spend their weekends, and boy, we weren’t expecting it! As she walks through a field, she explains:

“Here with David whilst he collects his sticky stuff.”

HUH?? The camera then cuts to the athlete walking through a bee farm, as she adds:

“He’s about to release his sticky stuff — his new batch of sticky stuff.”

Ohhh, THAT sticky stuff… Honey! What were you thinking?!

Related: Nicola Peltz Sets The Record Straight On Wedding Dress Drama With Victoria

David then chimes in while pouring the honey into a jar “its got good ‘flowage,’” before Victoria walks off with a full jar, noting:

“I’ve got the sticky stuff. I’m going to sample it — let you know what David’s sticky stuff tastes like.”

Gotta love that dry, British humor! See the full TikTok (below):

@victoriabeckham The Beckham sticky stuff ???????????? @davidbeckham (or should I say David Attenborough ????) I rate it 10/10!! ♬ original sound – Victoria Beckham

Fans rushed to the comments to leave their reactions, writing things like:

“Victoria doesn’t get enough credit for how hilariously funny she is I love her” “the Internet has ruined me” “Surely she knows exactly what she’s saying ” “Please let that be the product name! ”

Guess you can take the Victoria out of Posh Spice, but you can’t take the Posh SPICE out of Victoria! Let us know your reaction to her TikTok in the comments (below)!

[Images via Victoria Beckham/TikTok & Instagram]