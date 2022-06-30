Victoria Beckham Blasts TV Host Who WEIGHED Her On Air After She Gave Birth!

Victoria Beckham wants to remind us that entertainment media has come a long way!

In an interview for an upcoming issue of Vogue Australia, the Spice Girls alum recalled an appalling television appearance back in the late ‘90s where she was asked to weigh herself in front of cameras, merely two months after she had welcomed son Brooklyn with husband David Beckham.

The icky incident took place on British TV presenter Chris Evans‘ show TFI Friday in 1999. Evans complimented the singer for looking “fantastic” after giving birth to her first born, then asked how she was able to get back in shape.

Posh Spice admitted she hadn’t been working out, before Evans inappropriately asked her:

“Is your weight back to normal?”

Vicky played it cool, saying it was. However, Evans wasn’t so sure, and had the audacity to ask the star if he could “check.”

He then brought out a scale, and jokingly encouraged the fashion icon to weigh herself. He quipped:

“Eight stone’s (112 lbs) not bad at all, is it?”

Yup, this disgusting moment actually passed as a fun TV gag back in the day! (Suddenly, we’re way more grateful for Jimmy Fallon’s Giant Beer Pong segments…) The designer referenced the gross on-air incident while speaking with the mag, recalling:

“I went on a TV show with Chris Evans many years ago and I’d just had Brooklyn and lost a lot of weight after.”

The now-48-year-old said her mother also lost weight after giving birth, noting that “it doesn’t mean you have an eating disorder.” She added:

“And he made me stand on the scales to be weighed. Can you imagine doing that nowadays?”

Absolutely not!

This hasn’t been the only questionable talk show incident for Evans. In 2016, he was questioned by police after a woman alleged he exposed himself to her on Channel 4‘s The Big Breakfast. The host denied indecent assault and claimed that he was the victim of a witch-hunt.

Elsewhere in her interview, Beckman reflected on how much the media dissected her body in general, recalling:

“I’ve had ‘Porky Posh’, I’ve had ‘Skeletal Posh.’ After I had Brooklyn, there was a picture pointing to every single part of my body where I had to focus on losing the weight from.”

We’re so glad things are different now (excluding Instagram comments, we mean)!

