Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama & Stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya Address Fans After His Scary Hospitalization

Travis Barker‘s kids are wishing the best for the rock star as he continues to recover from a painful bout of pancreatitis.

Of course, the 46-year-old star has had wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side for the last couple days while he’s been getting treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. But the Poosh founder is far from the only one who is showing her concern for the pro drummer and beloved father.

Following Travis’ sudden and scary Tuesday hospitalization, 16-year-old daughter Alabama Barker and 18-year-old son Landon Barker have both been active on social media in their own ways. You can add Travis’ 23-year-old stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya to the list, now, too.

On Wednesday afternoon, Shanna Moakler‘s oldest daughter took to her Instagram Stories to post a simple statement of thanks to fans and followers who have been pulling for her stepdad:

“Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers sent our way at this time. It is heard, felt and appreciated.”

She placed the text on a muted gray background and hit publish:

The young model, who was born to Shanna and then-partner Oscar De La Hoya prior to their split, wasn’t the only one to show love to Travis, either.

Barker’s biological daughter Alabama came through with her own IG Stories post later on Wednesday, as well. Sharing a photo of her hand next to her father’s tattooed appendage that evening on her IG account, Alabama wrote:

“Thank you guys for all the prayers and love, I appreciate you & love all of you.”

Here is that full post:

According to multiple outlets, that wasn’t the only post Alabama made on Wednesday night, though.

Page Six reports the teenager published a video of herself dancing to TikTok on that day, as well. In it, Alabama could reportedly be seen wearing an oversized graphic t-shirt and moving to a beat. However, the post wasn’t up very long at all — she chose to “promptly delete” it, per the outlet, evidently thinking better of the high-energy content during this trying time.

Huh.

That’s not even the first post-and-delete move Alabama has made in the hours since her father was hospitalized. Teenagers…?!

As for Landon, he’s been laying relatively low on social media over the last 24 hours. Of course, on Tuesday night, while Travis was in the hospital, the 18-year-old completed a scheduled performance on stage at Madison Square Garden with Travis’ pal Machine Gun Kelly. He hasn’t posted much of note since then, though, simply re-sharing others’ posts of his performance of Die In California from the iconic NYC venue.

For now, we continue to hope that Travis remains on the mend and continues to feel better.

Sending love and best wishes to the entire Barker-Kardashian clan after all they’ve been through this week!

