Bachelor Star Victoria Larson Takes Aim At Her Haters After Her Elimination

Victoria Larson is hitting back at her critics!

The Bachelor contestant took to her Instagram after being eliminated from season 25 of the ABC series to address the haters who constantly bully her and critique her appearance.

Alongside a beaming headshot of herself, she wrote:

“‘Omg her eyes are swollen’ ‘Why doesn’t she do her makeup like this one the show’ her body doesn’t look so great’ ‘she looks so much uglier on the show’ ‘she’s a catfish’ ‘such a bully‘ ‘toxic’ and that’s just a little about me “

Ugh, so not cool!

Sadly, Victoria’s appearance hasn’t just been mocked on social media: she was straight up body shamed on the show by a friend of rose-giver Matt James during a golf outing. In the clip, James’ friend Gerard Gilfone said while the two were putting:

“How was Victoria’s body? You know, cause when I look at her, it doesn’t look very nice… And you’ve been making out with this woman.”

First of all, gross. No one should talk like that. Second, let’s remember, this is the woman who’s being body shamed on national television:

For his part, James apologized during an appearance on The Real, saying:

“It’s just a constant reminder that you gotta be smart about the people you surround yourself with… That’s not my character and that’s not what I’m about. It’s a shame that that’s even associated with what was going on. I apologize on his behalf. I don’t know if you’ll get it from him, but that’s not something I support or stand for.”

Larson addressed the incident in a comment on the Bachelornation.Scoop Instagram account, writing:

“Cute….. I love my body :)”

Way to love yo self, gurl!

Fortunately, Victoria has her army of fans to support her. Her recent selfie was met with a flood of love from her devotees, who wrote comments like:

“Don’t let the haters get you done [sic] Queen! You bootiful ” “You don’t need those peasants” “Looking beautiful babes” “the pic that pops up when you google ‘perfection in human form’… also f the haterz” “DONT LISTEN TO THE HATERS!! you’re beautiful and don’t let anyone tell you different!”

All hail Kween Victoria!

