Bachelor’s Victoria Larson Claps Back At Body-Shaming Comments Made By Matt James’ Friends

There’s one thing you cannot deny about Victoria Larson, and it’s that the woman is beyooond confident! (Seriously, she literally refers to herself as “The Queen.”) So, it’s no surprise she has brushed off some recent negative comments directed towards her like a boss!

On Tuesday, the controversial contestant of Matt James’ season of The Bachelor took to Instagram to address the body-shaming comments made by one of the leading man’s friends. In a video shared on Monday by Bachelornation.Scoop, the 29-year-old reality star was seen playing a round of golf with a few of his buddies, which includes former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron.

Oh yeah, we saw you laughing, Tyler, so there’s no escaping this!

When the real estate broker prepared to putt, his friend named Jerry tried to distract him by rudely saying:

“Now how was Victoria’s body? ‘Cause when I look at her, it doesn’t look very nice … and you’ve been making out with this woman.”

The other men in the group promptly broke out into laughter at the comment (including Tyler). In the video, you cannot see Matt’s face at all, so we couldn’t tell whether or not he joined in the gross giggling, but he did ask for someone to “pull the pin,” so he could make his putt.

While Victoria’s behavior is just the absolute worst and downright mean on the show, it doesn’t mean you have the right to comment on her or anyone else’s body. You don’t have any right to disrespect her body through your words or laughter. It’s disgusting. It’s rude. And, we are not here for it.

At the time, Victoria didn’t seem to care too much, commenting on the video, “cute…. I love my body,” with a smiley face emoji. She also shared some pics of herself in a black bikini on her Insta, captioning:

“Y’all r too much body by @naturalpilates & @carriespilatesplus.”

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old addressed on Good Morning America the allegations made by Bachelor Nation fans who claimed she bullied several of her fellow castmates, saying

“I anticipated being well received, so to get the bullying messages and the hate mail and the death threats, I wasn’t really prepared for that at all. A hundred percent, it was shocking. I don’t think my kindness really got to show through and I really do have a good heart.”

