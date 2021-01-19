Former Bachelor Contestant Sarah Trott Throws Some Major Shade At 'Queen' Victoria Larson After Dramatic Exit

Sarah Trott is clapping back at some of the season 25 contestants of The Bachelor after her dramatic self-elimination from the show on Monday night. Apparently, she’s not here to make friends! Yikes!

The 24-year-old hopped on Instagram after last night’s episode of the ABC series to throw some major shade at Victoria Larson, who is famously known as “Queen Victoria.”

She shared a quote that read, “Real queens fix each other’s crowns,” along with a lengthy caption about the meaning of the phrase “women supporting women.” She began her post, writing:

“We see the quote ‘women supporting women’ all the time on the internet but what does that really mean? To me, it means sharing encouragement instead of judgment. Refraining from negative comments even when it’s sometimes easier to say something mean instead of something nice. It means supporting a female owned business and paying full price. It means supporting a younger woman in your industry and offering guidance and support when appropriate. It means valuing community over competition.”

The trained fire dancer continued her pointed message, explaning:

“It does NOT mean you have to pretend to like everyone always. That’s impossible. But it DOES mean being a good person, keeping your head up and refraining from degrading another human being. You never know the internal battles another person is going through.”

She concluded, expressing:

“At the end of the day, please just be a decent, kind individual.”

Ouch! Do you need someone to hold your crown for a minute, Victoria? Cause that seemed like it stung.

ICYMI, during Monday’s episode, Sarah really began to piss off and annoy her fellow castmates — especially after she crashed the group date’s after party to get reassurance from Matt James about their relationship.

After the drama, she hid in her room for two days — and further angered the girls when the ABC Food Tours founder visited and comforted her before his one-on-one date with Serena Pitt. (Not a good move, Matt. Not a good move.) When Sarah tried to apologize for everything, the other ladies, including Victoria, just weren’t having it. As a result, she decided to ultimately leave the show early.

Before she left, the California native warned Matt about how catty some of the girls could be and how she was treated throughout the process, saying:

“I just feel like, so alone here, and I was just completely attacked by so many of the women in the house. And I just feel like I’m not welcome. I went downstairs to like, apologize to the women for being in my room all day, and was like, completely attacked. Some of the women in there are just cruel and malicious, and it’s like, really hard for me.”

Well, by the looks of it, things still might not have calmed down between the contestants even after filming has ended.

What do U think about Sarah’s message to her co-contestants? Let us know in the comments (below)!

