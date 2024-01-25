'Who's That?' Heather Gay STUNS RHOSLC Fans With ‘New Face’ During WWHL Appearance!

Heather Gay, is that you?! That’s the question many fans are asking since watching the 49-year-old reality star on Watch What Happens Live Tuesday night.

While Heather talked to host Andy Cohen about the final episode of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion, some viewers couldn’t focus at all on what she had to say. Even with a hot topic like her co-star Monica Garcia‘s exit from the show after being exposed for running a RHOSLC troll account or her explanation of Jen Shah giving her the infamous black eye. Why? They were too stunned by how “different” her face looked on the late-night talk show! Take a peek (below):

People took to social media to point out how her jaw and facial features looked slimmer on WWHL, with many suggesting she got some sort of cosmetic work done.

Others questioned if she simply began to see a new makeup artist. See some of the Reddit reactions (below):

“On WWHL did Heather get a new face? She looks good. But totally different” “It looks like she got fillers removed (they made her jaw more square) and maybe some other procedures.” “She looks so different. Like her jaw is a complete and total change. It’s shocking.” “Omg totally new face” “I’m sorry, who’s that? Cuz it sure as hell ain’t Heather Gay. WTF” “She also looks like she may have switched makeup artists.” “She was pretty before and looks pretty now. Whatever makes her happy.”

Tons of commenters even said she was “morphing” into her co-star (and third cousin) Whitney Rose! Here’s a snapshot of Whitney (below) for those who need a reference:

Heather hasn’t addressed the speculation about her “new face.” However, she previously told People in November she turned to the type 2 diabetes Ozempic to help her lose weight. At the time, she said she only saw minor changes in her appearance:

“I’ve been on it for a long time, but hadn’t really seen much results. And I haven’t had massive results, but enough for people to notice, which is great.”

We’ll be interested to see whether she says any facial changes are from losing weight from the drug — or if she ends up admitted to getting work done, as fans suggested. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

