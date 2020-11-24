8-Year-Old Escapes Massacre As Virginia Woman Kills 3 Children & Herself

What is happening?! How could someone do this??

Authorities in Marion, Virginia broke the news over the weekend of an absolutely unthinkable crime. According to a press release from the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, a woman shot three children and then turned the gun on herself in an apparent murder-suicide.

Police responded to a call reporting a shooting on Friday, November 20, and found something we could barely begin to imagine — and do not want to. The bodies of a 27-year-old woman, along with two children, ages 3 and 10.

The third child, age 6, was found still alive but in critical condition, and was flown to the nearby Johnson City Medical Center. Sadly, they succumbed to their injuries on Saturday.

A fourth child, age 8, miraculously escaped the scene. Authorities are keeping the names under wraps as the case continues, so it’s unclear if the woman was the children’s mother or what other relation there might be.

Police have made clear there are no other suspects; their preliminary investigation points clearly to murder-suicide. Just unthinkable.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

