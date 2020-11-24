Mother's Boyfriend Arrested For Beating Her Son To Death -- While She Was Giving Birth

A couple times a year, we hear stories that threaten to make us lose all faith in humanity. And even in a year like 2020, the case of Jamarion Delancy stands out.

Jamarion was a 5-year-old boy with special needs who is no longer with us due to pure, unadulterated cruelty.

The St. Louis County Police Association was so moved they set up a GoFundMe to try to help out the family in the wake of the horrible, unexpected loss. On the fundraising site they recounted the events, as they now understand them.

On Tuesday, November 17, Jamarion’s mother Aunyae was rushed to the hospital as she went into labor with her third child. Jamarion and his 7-year-old sister Micaiah were left with Aunyae’s boyfriend, Yoshuah Dallas. It was a choice that ended in tragedy.

The next day, Dallas, 24, brought little Jamarion to the hospital, not to see his recovering mother, but because he was suffering severe injuries, including a broken rib, as well as a lacerated liver and intestine. His face was bruised so badly there was internal bleeding.

Sadly, Jamarion succumbed to his injuries.

Police arrested Dallas, charging him with child abuse resulting in death. They believe he beat the child so badly he was unable to recover. What could have caused him to do such a thing, we cannot understand.

According to the SLCPA, little Jamarion was blind and had reduced mobility, “requiring the use of braces on his legs.” In other words, as they put it:

“Jamarion had no way to defend himself against the suspect’s attack.”

The police were as horrified as anyone would be by this. Even though they have to see brutal crimes on a regular basis, this is just another level. The poor woman lost her child WHILE she was in the hospital giving birth to another, it’s just unimaginable.

The SLCPA explained they were trying to do anything they could to help, hence turning to fundraising:

“Jamarion’s death has left an impact on the members of the St. Louis County Police Department and we feel compelled to do more, especially at a time of year when families typically gather and celebrate the holidays. We feel for Aunyae at this incredibly difficult time where she has to bring a baby home from the hospital, while planning her son’s funeral and also trying to care for Micaiah who was in the apartment when this horrible act occurred — all with extremely limited resources. With the permission of the family, we started this fundraiser to raise money for Jamarion’s funeral expenses, provide essential care products for the baby and give Micaiah a Christmas she will not soon forget.”

See, this is the type of thing police can do that’s helpful — and doesn’t require tanks and tear gas.

As of this writing, the GoFundMe has already raised over $28,000 towards a goal of $30,000. If you want to donate, you can do so HERE.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

[Image via St. Louis County Police Department/GoFundMe.]