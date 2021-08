We love the music makers! Respect them so much! Especially the ones who create what they want without thinking “Will this be a hit?”

Vundabar is an indie rock band that has us feeling nostalgic!

Their Montage Music reminds us of the best of alternative in the ’90s!

This is lo fi and awesome! And still very catchy!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Vundabar!