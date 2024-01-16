Weight Loss Influencer Dead From Cardiac Arrest At 35

Brazilian weight loss influencer Mila De Jesus has sadly passed away.

On Instagram Monday, the fitness enthusiast’s daughter Anna Clara took over her mother’s page to share the sad news. Posting a black and white photo of the social media star, she wrote in Portuguese in the caption:

“I, Anna Clara, am posting this condolence note. We are very sad to hear of the passing of our beautiful mother. We appreciate all the prayers and condolences. Continue to pray for us. Thank you “

The photo itself read:

“Note of regret. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mila de Jesus this Friday. In this moment of pain, respect family and friends and we will express our respect to Mila who will miss her a lot.”

See the full post (below):

Heartbreaking! She was so young…

The influencer, who lived in Boston, leaves behind her husband George Kowszik and four children from a previous marriage. While her cause of death has yet to be confirmed, it’s suspected she died of cardiac arrest, the cause of it being unknown.

You may remember Mila from when she rose to fame after having gastric bypass surgery in 2017 and documented her weight loss online. In October of 2023, she announced she’d been suffering from the skin disease Psoriasis for some time — which can be linked to greater risk of cardiovascular problems, including heart disease, according to the National Institute of Health.

Our hearts go out to Mila’s family and loved ones as they navigate this unthinkable loss. May she rest in peace.

