Wendy Williams Back With Her Ex?! Inside Their New Relationship Amid Health Problems!

Wendy Williams is just a magnet for rumors these days!

Maybe it’s because she’s been so enigmatic with her health issues the past couple months, maybe it’s because of the people she’s had around her — some of whom seem all too happy to spill conflicting stories. It’s hard to know what’s really going on!

But the latest rumor about the daytime diva seems to have developed the old-fashioned way — pure fan speculation!

OK, so it all started with her legal battle with Wells Fargo — who are keeping her money from her, apparently because they’re under the impression she’s been the victim of “undue influence” and isn’t in a condition to make her own decisions. We’ve heard those rumors, too, but that’s a serious legal accusation to make when we’re talking about the woman’s money!

As part of her struggle against the bank, Wendy hired attorney LaShawn Thomas of the Miami Entertainment Law Group — the same lawyer who happens to be the general counsel for ex Kevin Hunter‘s businesses!

Seems odd Wendy would get anywhere near a lawyer repping her ex after their contentious split, right?

For those who don’t recall, Wendy filed for divorce from Kevin back in 2019 after 20 years together. That also meant firing him as her manager and an exec producer on The Wendy Williams Show. The whole thing was pretty messy. As recently as January 2021, Wendy was still blasting the man as a “serial cheater” — something evidenced by the reveal of his secret love child. Wendy told Billy Bush about the split:

“I don’t regret falling in love with Kevin… and I definitely don’t regret getting the best divorce attorney I could… and fighting tooth and nail to get everything out of that divorce.”

OK so how does she get from there to hiring one of his attorneys??

Fans are now wondering if the longtime couple are back together. But while Kevin has been “helping” Wendy a bit through this rough patch, a source tells The Sun it’s not romantic:

“Kevin has been supportive of her and is helping her, but it’s not true that they are getting back together.”

That’s probably for the best! In fact, the insider confirms Kevin is still with Sharina Hudson, the woman he had been cheating with for years and the mother of his love child.

The source says Kevin is not interested in trying to reconcile with Wendy “because he has his whole other life.” The source says:

“But for the sake of their son, he is helping her and helping Kevin Jr. navigate what Wendy needs to do.”

We know Wendy is leaning heavily on Kevin Jr. — but the young man needed a little help with the new responsibility, says the source:

“Kevin Jr has the power of attorney, but his dad is helping him manage what that means he needs to do. He’s young, he’s in college, because of where her son is in his life, Wendy isn’t opposed to having her ex-husband help her along the way.”

Well, we’re glad to hear it — both that they can get along well enough that Wendy is getting the best care AND that she isn’t falling into old patterns that could wind up with her getting hurt again.

What do YOU think of Wendy getting some help from her ex??

