Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Are Set For A Divorce Court Showdown Over This 'Weird' Objection

Wednesday morning will mark a momentous moment in the ongoing divorce saga involving Kanye West and Kim Kardashian…

The estranged couple is set to have their divorce case go front and center in court that day, and the SKIMS mogul’s legal team will ask a judge to officially and formerly restore her single status, as we’ve been reporting.

What Kanye does after Wednesday could have a major bearing on where the former couple’s divorce — and myriad property and custody issues — go from there. Because, as TMZ reports, Ye’s lawyers “have raised a weird issue about their prenup” now on the eve of the court date!

At issue here is a doc filed by the Hurricane rapper’s legal team claiming prenups signed in California after 2002 are “presumed invalid.” But as the outlet notes, Kanye himself has never suggested the estranged couple’s prenup “is anything other than valid.” And even more confusingly, it’s not exactly true that post-2002 prenups are invalid no matter what; the media org states plainly that a prenup is only presumed invalid in the state if one of the parties who signed it “challenges its validity.”

Because Kanye has not done that, the outlet alleges it’s “unclear” why his lawyers are suggesting it. And it gets even stickier when one considers the fact that Ye had legal representation upon signing the prenup in the first place. Thus, it would seem that it might be hard to argue the document was invalid if he signed it upon the advice of legal counsel. So, yeah, we agree — this whole objection seems weird to us, too!

Also, as the outlet plainly notes, Ye has made a s**t ton of money from his music and business ventures during his marriage to Kim. So it isn’t obvious — especially knowing the famous couple very explicitly divided their financial assets from the very start of the union — why Yeezy would be concerned about cash as it relates to the prenup?! This seems like it’s always been one of those “what’s mine is mine, and what’s yours is yours” situations, ya know?? What’s the hold-up, then?

Of course, we’ve previously reported how Ye’s lawyers are trying to use various arguments to deflect the rapper’s concerning recent public behavior on Instagram. TMZ further adds to that with this tidbit: sources are claiming that “Kanye has not been working with his lawyers,” and has only communicated with them “to make his position clear he doesn’t want a divorce.” That would seem to be particularly unhelpful. But maybe it gives some kind of insight into why his lawyers are trying whatever they can with this “weird” prenup mumbo-jumbo??

Legalese aside, one thing remains clear: Kim will likely have a notable day in divorce court on Wednesday, after which point she can legally remove herself from the long-standing estranged situation with the Jesus Walks rapper. Then again, she’s already been heading that way for a while with new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

But hey, Kanye has Vinetria Julia Fox Chaney Jones to drown his sorrows, too, right? Well, as it turns out, maybe not so much.

Regardless, the outlet notes that it’s “highly unlikely” Ye will personally show up for Wednesday’s hearing. Honestly, it’s probably for the best that way.

What do U think about this looming divorce drama, Perezcious readers?? Think things will go off without a hitch Wednesday? Or is Kimye destined for more difficult times ahead? Sound off with your take on everything here down in the comments (below)…

