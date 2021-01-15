Wendy Williams Opens Up About Her Current Relationship With Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter are on okay terms roughly two years after she filed for divorce.

In case you didn’t know, the talk show host split from the television producer after 22 years of marriage in April 2019 following multiple reports that he had a secret love child with his longtime mistress. This wasn’t the first affair accusation to come up (it was the final straw though) as the former radio DJ previously spoke about his cheating shortly after they welcomed their only child, Kevin Hunter Jr. in 2000. By January 2020, the breakup was finalized.

Related: Jana Kramer STILL Doesn’t Fully Trust Mike Caussin After Cheating Scandal(s)

The former couple’s relationship is front-and-center in her upcoming documentary, Wendy Williams: What A Mess, and biopic, Wendy Williams: The Movie. In a candid interview with Extra’s Billy Bush on Thursday, she opened up about the tough divorce and her current relationship with her ex-husband. When the television and radio host asked if talking about him in the doc was “cathartic,” she revealed:

“Well, it was cathartic to get him out of my life, to divorce him. Kevin cheated on me while I was pregnant with my son… and I found out and I could’ve divorce him then, but I said, ‘No, I have a son and I’m not going to have any more children’… I didn’t want him to leave me by myself. And I knew Billy, it was not till death do us part. Kevin was a serial cheater, Kevin had different mistresses… This last one was the one he had the longest term relationship with.”

Despite the messy end of their relationship, the shock jockette wouldn’t change anything about their relationship, saying:

“I’ve got a new life. I’ve got new boyfriends to make… and things to do. I don’t regret falling in love with Kevin… and I definitely don’t regret getting the best divorce attorney I could… and fighting tooth and nail to get everything out of that divorce.”

She’s also still in touch with her ex, telling Billy that:

“He calls from time to time… I don’t block his number though, he’s my son’s father… He came to my mother’s funeral.”

We’re happy to see that it seems like they’re still friendly even after all the drama! Ch-ch-check out the full honest conversation (below):

The new documentary is set to air Saturday, January 30 on Lifetime directly after the release of her film, which stars Morocco Omari as Kevin and Ciera Payton as Wendy. In addition to documenting their relationship, it also showcased her rise to fame, her substance addiction struggles, body image issues, and her sexual assault story.

Are U shocked that Wendy still keeps in touch with Kevin? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Patricia Schlein/WENN & Mr.Blue/WENN]