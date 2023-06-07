Wendy Williams’ Manager CLAPS BACK Hard At Son Kevin Jr.’s Allegations About Her Guardianship!

Wendy Williams‘ manager is hitting back hard after his client’s son accused him and others in Wendy’s inner circle of taking advantage of her!

If you missed it, Kevin Hunter Jr. sat down for his first lengthy interview ever earlier this week — and, boy, did he have a lot to say! Speaking to The US Sun, the 22-year-old accused his mom’s team of using her amid her alleged battle with alcoholism, which he doesn’t think allows her to make sound decisions. Part of the reason he’s so upset is that his mother had financially supported him but he lost a large chunk of that when her financial affairs were taken over by a guardian last May. He also feared her team was pushing her to get back to work too soon and blasted an “unscripted project” several people tried to get him involved with. He’s upset about a lot!

Wasting no time, Wendy’s manager, Will Selby, clapped back in a new interview with ET out on Tuesday — and he had some HARSH things to say about Kevin Jr.!

Related: Sherri Shepherd ‘Sorry’ For Pressuring Recovering Alcoholic To Drink!

Vehemently denying all the allegations levied against him, Will argued he had no reason to take advantage of the former Wendy Williams Show host, insisting:

“Taking advantage of her for what? To get what? To do what? I’m not here to brag but I was doing just okay before Wendy came along and I insisted on helping her because she requested my assistance.”

He also claimed there was NO way anyone could be taking advantage of her given the way the guardianship is arranged, explaining:

“Wendy is under a guardianship. Everything that she does gets approved by the guardianship. A court-appointed guardianship. So, no one, even if they wanted to take advantage of her — everything has to get approved by that court. So, any type of business dealings that we do, Wendy, myself and anyone — we have to get the guardianship to sign off on it. So how can anyone take advantage of her?”

The jeweler-turned-manager then slammed the young man for blabbing to a tabloid, adding:

“If your mother was near death would the first thing you do is call an online publication? Okay. So, that’s all I have to say about that…”

Jeez… Is Wendy “near death” or is she doing better?! Before getting into her health and well-being, the frustrated manager went on a mini rant:

“I usually don’t do this. I’m only speaking on behalf of my client, and I’m not trying to have a debate with Kevin. You know he’s a young man, and honestly, I feel like he’s gone through a lot. He’s probably dealing with a lot. I have a son that’s the same age as him, and sometimes you just make poor decisions, in my opinion, and I’m just speaking to my son.”

Selby continued:

“I’m not here to be combative about whatever allegations he has. He’s entitled to his opinion. I’m just trying to say that us, as adults, let’s be responsible and let’s actually utilize some common sense. Someone was near death, someone like your mother. Why would you go to an online publication to discuss it with them?”

To give him credit, Kevin suggested he had no other option, he told the publication:

“If there was a way or if there was a plan I could think of I wouldn’t be here doing this interview. I would be doing something that I could do.”

So, if he’s truly concerned then going to The US Sun did kinda work in a way — it got him the attention he was craving!

Related: Bam Margera Placed On Psychiatric Hold After Cops Track Him Down

That said, Wendy’s camp is upset with the route Kevin’s taken. The TV personality’s rep Shawn Zanotti argued:

“This publication has released false narratives with the intent to release stories without fully vetting information, which is a disadvantage to the public, and is unprofessional and unethical. We ask that the world continues to pray for the well-being of Wendy as she continues to recover from a very traumatic two years.”

As for how the 58-year-old is really doing, Will said she’s taking the necessary steps to be in a “better place,” sharing:

“She’s progressing very well. She looks healthy. She sounds healthy, and I think she’s doing amazing. As of today. I’m not a doctor, but that’s my synopsis on how Wendy’s doing right now.”

He was reluctant to share any personal information, but he did confirm she’s currently in a wellness facility where she is receiving treatment. The manager noted:

“Wendy is at a facility doing her best to be her best. She’s taking it day by day. And that’s another thing, too, does anybody even ask like, ‘How’s she doing?’ Does anyone even care… I feel like everyone just puts out negative information about her and that’s the focus. Why don’t we just stop for a moment and just say, ‘Hey, how is she? Is she doing okay today? Why is that not the focus? Why isn’t that what we’re talking about on a daily basis?'”

The manager also wanted to remind fans of all that the former radio DJ has been through over the last few years, including ending her long-running show and battling Lymphedema and Graves’ disease. Because of all of this, he asked critics to be more compassionate, begging:

“Just understand that she’s a human being that’s going through a lot. She’s dealing with a lot and support her, please.”

Right now, Wendy and her team’s primary focus is on her future, too, he concluded:

“She’s only thinking about things that she wants to do in her life. She’s only thinking about Wendy 2.0 and her new chapter of her life, and the things that she wants to accomplish, and that’s our focus.”

It’s definitely concerning that there are two very different sides to this story. We just hope Wendy is getting the care she needs to be the best and most healthy version of herself moving forward. Thoughts? Let us know (below).

[Image via Patricia Schlein/WENN & Kevin Hunter Jr./Instagram]